LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom - M Recognized for Enhancing Security in Apartments and Multifamily Communities

With LiftMaster's access solutions, security providers can offer a customizable solution that can extend access control beyond the main entry point to others within the building such as a front gate, gym or pool. In addition to receiving early award attention, the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – M (CAPXM) has garnered quick adoption within the multifamily industry and is being installed in a number of multifamily settings across the United States.

"Living in a building with a smart video intercom makes me feel safe" "said Kat Bizios, a resident at a luxury condo building in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that recently installed the Smart Video Intercom – M. "The camera provides a really clear picture of the entrance so I can see everything, especially at night. My neighbors and I feel more confident about who we are letting in whether it is guests, delivery people or service workers. It's a great addition to the building's amenities that makes us feel more secure at home and enhances our property's value."

The Residences at Addison and Clark, a luxury apartment building in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood also recently installed the Smart Video Intercom – M as a high-tech amenity to make access management simpler and more secure for residents. View a video on how the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom – M's video monitoring capabilities help streamline the management of the building's, residents and community access points here: LiftMaster® Smart Video Intercoms – Providing A Smarter Way In For Everyone - YouTube

For property managers, The Smart Video Intercom – M's 24/7 monitoring capabilities and real-time activity alerts through myQ Community allows them to conveniently manage and control multiple access points across several communities within a portfolio from a single dashboard. Property managers can take advantage of live video streaming and recorded video clips of access events for clear traceability around property damage, vandalism, and other nuisances.

"Scalability is a key feature that our customers look for when choosing an access solution, particularly those that manage numerous rental properties," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of LiftMaster Access Controls. "The option to manage and control access points across communities from a single dashboard creates the potential to streamline the management of future properties and simplifies access management for property managers while providing residents with the high-end amenities they desire."

For more information on the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom - M go to https://www.myQ.com/community

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

SOURCE LiftMaster

Related Links

https://www.liftmaster.com/

