Liftr Insights Secures Intel Corporation as Customer

"Signing Intel speaks volumes to the amount of valuable data and insight the Liftr Cloud Components Tracker delivers," said Tab Schadt, Founder of Liftr Insights.

"With 16,000 monthly data points collected in October, and growing, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker not only addresses the quantitative requirements of the financial services sector but also addresses the need for market intelligence for the chip manufacturing industry."

Providing Intel with Cloud Infrastructure Insights

The Liftr Cloud Components Tracker enables cloud stakeholders to make smarter investment decisions by providing timely, quantified and unbiased insight into cloud service providers' behavior and market positioning.

This includes chip manufacturers such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD and Xilinx who announce significant performance and server architecture upgrades on a yearly basis. With such an intense battle for cloud market share, it is essential for these companies to seek new ways of communicating multi-cloud success.

Intel's Liftr Cloud Components Tracker subscription gives them strategic insight into the cloud infrastructure ecosystem. Liftr Cloud Components Tracker is the only source for quantitative data describing public cloud IaaS deployments, delivered monthly.

"Liftr Insights is the only source for cloud deployment-side hard quant," said Paul Teich, Principal Analyst. "The Liftr Cloud Components Tracker offloads extremely complex, time consuming and expensive data collection and data science tasks from market research and competitive intelligence teams."

Liftr Insights' Additional Products

Liftr Insights doesn't solely provide insights on cloud computing. Liftr Insights can also automate custom projects to enumerate other classes of internet-attached infrastructure including edge computing and IoT.

For more information on the Liftr Cloud Components Tracker and other products, visit LiftrInsights.com.

