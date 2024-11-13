Light the World Giving Machines Campaign Features World Food Program USA this Holiday Season

Giving Machines across U.S. to feature gifts in support of the United Nations World Food Programme's school feeding, nutrition and emergency food assistance programs

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, World Food Program USA is honored to participate in the Light the World Giving Machines campaign, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A charity-focused vending machine, Giving Machines offer a festive, interactive way to explore and support diverse U.S. and international non-profits. Giving Machines in Salt Lake City, Modesto, Birmingham, Nashville, Knoxville, Cincinnati and Columbus will feature World Food Program USA gifts. Available in multiple price points, gifts directly support the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)'s school feeding, nutrition and emergency food assistance programs around the world. For locations, dates and visiting hours of local machines, or to make an online contribution, visit www.wfpusa.org/givingmachines.

"World Food Program USA is honored to be a part of the Giving Machine campaign this holiday season. With 309 million people facing severe hunger today, families around the world urgently need our help," said Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA. "The support we receive through the Giving Machines enables the United Nations World Food Programme to provide critical food assistance, malnutrition treatments and school meals that save and change lives. Your generosity—no matter how big or small—makes a difference in every life you touch from so far away. Your gift is about more than food – it provides hope, resilience and comfort during challenging times."

Since launching in 2017, Light the World's global campaign has raised more than $32 million for featured charities. In 2022's Light the World campaign, donations to World Food Program USA totaled more than $260,000. This funding enabled WFP to provide specialized nutrition to prevent and treat malnutrition in 124,000 mothers and young children in Myanmar. It also provided school feeding to more than 3,000 children in Myanmar.

This holiday season, experience the joy of giving and lighting the world one gift at a time. To learn more about this initiative, visit https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world/giving-machines.

About World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Washington, D.C., proudly supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme by mobilizing American policymakers, businesses and individuals to advance the global movement to end hunger. To support or learn more about World Food Program USA's mission, please visit www.wfpusa.org.

