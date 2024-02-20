Light up your run with the Garmin Forerunner 165 Series, easy-to-use GPS running smartwatches with vibrant AMOLED displays

Newest Forerunners add personalized training plans, advanced fitness metrics, wellness insights and more at an exceptional value

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Forerunner® 165 Series, affordable GPS running smartwatches that help athletes of all skill levels meet their goals with personalized adaptive training plans plus popular health and fitness metrics—all on a bright AMOLED display. Available in two models, Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music, the latest additions to Garmin's pace-setting lineup of running smartwatches boast easy-to-read full-color displays, responsive touchscreens and a traditional 5-button design. With fast and easy access to everyday health features, advanced training metrics, recovery insights, smart notifications and more, runners can track their progress without sacrificing battery life; both models get up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series GPS running smartwatches are packed with signature health, fitness and connected features to take training to the next level -- all on a vibrant AMOLED display.

"Whether you're looking to complete your first 5K or set a new PR, the Forerunner 165 Series is here to help you through every step of your running journey. With personalized training plans, advanced running and recovery metrics, and 24/7 wellness monitoring, these user-friendly smartwatches include impressive tools to help you cross the finish line." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Features to love on the Forerunner 165 Series

Packed with Garmin's signature health, fitness and connected features, the Forerunner 165 Series is ready to take training to the next level.

AMOLED Display: View training stats, recovery insights, smart notifications and more on a vibrant, 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

View training stats, recovery insights, smart notifications and more on a vibrant, 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Race Adaptive Training Plans: Receive training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions based on race details entered into the Garmin Connect ™ app.

Receive training tips, personalized daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions based on race details entered into the Garmin Connect app. Wrist-Based Running Power and Dynamics: View real-time power and measure crucial running metrics, like cadence, stride length and ground contact time – all from the wrist – to help improve running form.

View real-time power and measure crucial running metrics, like cadence, stride length and ground contact time – all from the wrist – to help improve running form. Training Effect: See how workouts are affecting fitness and understand benefits from training runs and workouts.

See how workouts are affecting fitness and understand benefits from training runs and workouts. Courses: Create or find existing courses in the Garmin Connect app and from third-party platforms, then sync them directly to the watch.

Create or find existing courses in the Garmin Connect app and from third-party platforms, then sync them directly to the watch. Additional Activity Profiles and Workouts: Stay active with more than 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis and more, plus new workouts for strength, HIIT, cardio, yoga and Pilates.

Stay active with more than 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis and more, plus new workouts for strength, HIIT, cardio, yoga and Pilates. Morning Report: Start the day off right with a customizable report that provides an overview of last night's sleep 1 and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather.

Start the day off right with a customizable report that provides an overview of last night's sleep and the day's training outlook, alongside HRV (heart rate variability) status and weather. Pulse Ox: Track blood oxygen saturation while awake or asleep 2 .

Track blood oxygen saturation while awake or asleep . Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score: Every morning, receive a personalized score for last night's sleep, view the different sleep stages and gain insights for improved sleep quality.

Every morning, receive a personalized score for last night's sleep, view the different sleep stages and gain insights for improved sleep quality. Nap Detection: Automatically track or log naps to see how they may benefit the body and the suggested time and duration they should be.

Automatically track or log naps to see how they may benefit the body and the suggested time and duration they should be. Music Storage: Download songs and playlists from Spotify ® , Deezer or Amazon Music accounts 3 for phone-free listening with wireless headphones 4 (available only on Forerunner 165 Music).

Download songs and playlists from Spotify , Deezer or Amazon Music accounts for phone-free listening with wireless headphones (available only on Forerunner 165 Music). Audio Prompts: Follow guided workouts or hear performance alerts with wireless headphones connected to the watch (available only on Forerunner 165 Music).

Follow guided workouts or hear performance alerts with wireless headphones connected to the watch (available only on Forerunner 165 Music). Garmin Pay ™ Contactless Payments: Breeze through select checkout lines and transit systems through participating providers5.

VIDEO: See how the Forerunner 165 Series can help you light up your running goals.

Race day ready

No matter the distance, the Forerunner 165 Series has the tools to help runners crush their next PR by monitoring pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate1, VO2 max and more. Those training for their next race can take advantage of several different adaptive training plan options: Either enter the race information into the Garmin Connect calendar and receive race training plans that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery, or use free Garmin Coach 5K, 10K and half-marathon plans created by expert coaches. Runners can also take advantage of personalized daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run to match performance and recovery. And to prepare for their ideal race day strategy, PacePro™ provides runners with grade-adjusted pacing guidance based on course elevation and personal pacing preferences.

Around-the-clock wellness tracking

Before, during and after a workout, the Forerunner 165 Series is designed to track overall well-being 24/7. Keep track of heart rate right from the wrist, plus sleep and stress tracking, and more. Body Battery™ energy monitoring can help track the body's energy levels to find the best times for activity and rest, and even provide insights on how sleep, naps, activities and stress impact energy levels. Fitness age can estimate how fit runners are compared to their actual age—acting as a helpful reminder to stay active and make healthy choices. The Forerunner 165 Series also includes women's health tracking features, letting users track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy while also getting exercise and nutrition education.

Stay connected

For life on the go, the Forerunner 165 Series lets users receive emails, texts and alerts when paired with their compatible iPhone® or Android™ smartphone. Safety and tracking features can help provide peace of mind; for example, when the watch is paired to the Garmin Connect smartphone app, a message with the user's name and location (if available) can be sent to pre-selected emergency contacts if an incident is detected6. Users can also download apps, watch faces and more from the Connect IQ™ Store right on the watch, or find more options in the smartphone app.

Available now, the Forerunner 165 has a suggested retail price of $249.99 while the Forerunner 165 Music is $299.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminrunning on social, or follow our blog.

1 Activity tracking accuracy.

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox is not available in all countries.

3 Premium subscription required.

4 Not included.

5 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information.

6 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

