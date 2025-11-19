Lightbeam Health Solutions and Wakely Consulting Group Partner to Launch Predictive ACO Optimization Tools for Value-Based Care Leaders

New partnership empowers ACOs to drive millions in value through network performance benchmarking and predictive actuarial insights

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, a leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, today announces a strategic collaboration with national actuarial services firm Wakely Consulting Group, an HMA company, to launch two powerful tools – ACO Optimization Retrosight (AOR) and ACO Optimization Futuresight (AOF). Together, these solutions empower Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to identify underperformance, model future network scenarios, and improve cost and risk outcomes across their populations.

Designed for risk-bearing ACOs managing complex networks, the joint offering integrates Lightbeam's analytics and population health platform with Wakely's deep actuarial expertise. With AOR, ACOs can benchmark current performance and uncover key areas of improvement. AOF provides customizable forecasting based on provider network configurations, attribution methods, risk track assumptions, and CMS rules giving executives an edge in strategic decision-making.

"ACOs looking to improve in the future can't afford to rely solely on lagging indicators," said Patrick Burton, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Lightbeam. "This partnership with Wakely equips organizations with predictive insights to model scenarios, strengthen network performance, and proactively shape their financial and clinical outcomes. It's a powerful, strategic step forward in advancing leadership in value-based care."

Organizations piloting AOR and AOF have already seen millions in incremental value by identifying network inefficiencies and aligning participation with high-performance benchmarks. The joint solution is available now for MSSP and ACO REACH participants.

To see how Lightbeam's approach to AI is resonating across the industry, view our latest Voices of Value conversation – watch here.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health is a proven, AI-enabled platform, solutions, and services leader for population health management. Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven solutions and services they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam Health services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Wakely Consulting Group

Founded in 1999, Wakely Consulting Group, an HMA Company, is well known for its top-tier healthcare actuarial consulting services. With nine locations nationwide, Wakely boasts deep expertise in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and Marketplace, particularly in risk adjustment, rate setting, market analysis, forecasting, and strategy development. The firm's actuaries bring extensive experience across all sectors of the healthcare industry, collaborating with payers, providers, and government agencies. Additionally, Wakely partners with analytics vendors to bring actuarial rigor to market solutions for risk-bearing entities. Learn more at wakely.com.

