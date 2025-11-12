Lightbeam Health Solutions Recognized as the Winner of 2025 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven, AI-enabled solutions and services leader in population health management, today announced it has won the Healthcare and Life Sciences 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as the 2025 Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year," said Patrick Cline, CEO of Lightbeam Health Solutions. "This award validates the power of our collaboration with Microsoft and our shared commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with trusted, AI-driven solutions. Together, we're helping providers achieve measurable improvements in outcomes, efficiency, and the delivery of value-based care."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Lightbeam Health was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Life Sciences. The Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that demonstrates excellence in delivering innovative healthcare and life sciences solutions built on Microsoft cloud technologies, driving customer growth, connected experiences, and improved patient care.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world. Lightbeam Health Solutions is a great example of how our partners are applying Microsoft AI and cloud technologies to improve care delivery and health outcomes. Through our collaboration, we're seeing how trusted, data-driven innovation can help healthcare organizations accelerate their transition to value-based care and deliver meaningful results for patients and communities."

Building on more than $3 billion gross savings in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and $5 billion in total value-based care savings achieved by clients to date, Lightbeam continues to demonstrate industry leadership in applying AI to transform healthcare. The company was previously recognized as the 2024 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Finalist, earned the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program Healthcare AI Certified Software designation in 2025, and was recently featured in Microsoft's Dragon Copilot AI announcement for its role in delivering trusted clinical insights and closing care gaps across at-risk populations.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

