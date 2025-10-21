Lightbeam MSSP Clients Surpass National Averages in Savings, Earnings, and Quality in PY24

Clients leveraging Lightbeam's Advisory Services achieved the strongest overall results , averaging $16.6 million in generated savings per ACO and the highest average quality scores in the program

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven, AI-enabled solutions and services leader in population health management, today announced that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) leveraging Lightbeam solutions in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) generated more than $444 million in gross savings in Performance Year (PY) 2024.

Lightbeam clients achieved an average savings rate of 5.02% — higher than the 4.72% achieved by non-Lightbeam ACOs — and produced an average of $16.4 million in generated savings per ACO. Lightbeam-supported ACOs also maintained higher quality scores, with an average score of 83.02% compared to 81.83% for non-Lightbeam ACOs.

Clients partnering with Lightbeam's Advisory Services realized stronger 2024 results. Advisory-engaged clients generated more than $16.6 million in savings per ACO — the highest among all peer groups — and outperformed non-Lightbeam peers in quality by nearly two percentage points. Lightbeam's Advisory team partners closely with ACOs to navigate value-based contracts, implement best practices, and accelerate performance improvements.

"These outcomes from our MSSP ACO clients reflect their ongoing collaboration, commitment, and focus on delivering high-quality care — improving patient satisfaction and reducing total cost of care," said Melissa Tyler, Vice President of Advisory Services at Lightbeam. "We remain committed to advancing value-based care by meeting clients where they are and applying data-driven strategies — including remote patient monitoring (RPM), artificial intelligence (AI), and targeted care gap interventions — to close gaps and improve outcomes for our clients and the patients they serve."

Building on the $3 billion in gross MSSP savings and $5 billion in total value-based care savings since program inception, Lightbeam continues to partner with ACOs nationwide to achieve meaningful outcomes at scale.

