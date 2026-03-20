Lightedge Secures AWS Managed Service Provider Designation for the 9th Year, Reinforcing Cloud Excellence

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightedge, a leading provider of managed services specializing in secure, compliant, hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions announced today that it has achieved its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program designation for the ninth year.

The AWS MSP Partner validation recognizes AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical expertise, operational excellence, and a proven track record of delivering managed cloud services to customers. As a validated AWS MSP since 2017, Lightedge helps clients plan and design, build and migrate, run and operate, and optimize their AWS environments, supporting transformation initiatives and driving measurable business outcomes.

The AWS MSP designation is awarded only after a rigorous, third-party audit that confirms the partner's ability to provide advanced, modern managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, optimization, and management to their client's AWS environments. The AWS MSP Partner validation is part of the AWS Partner Network, a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. AWS Partners work with AWS to help customers build, deploy, and manage workloads on AWS.

"This third-party audit confirmed Lightedge's operational excellence with zero findings requiring remediation and further solidifies our focus on customer obsession," said James Roarty, Chief Cloud Officer at Lightedge. "Through the continued work with AWS and our hybrid cloud differentiation, Lightedge enables companies to reimagine their business with AWS while offering near-term solutions that drive business continuity."

As organizations reinvent what's possible on AWS, the rapid expansion of cloud-native services and generative AI capabilities has increased demand for trusted partners who can help enterprises navigate complexity and unlock value quickly. The AWS MSP Program helps customers identify trusted partners, like Lightedge, that combine strategic advisory with hands-on cloud engineering, proactive monitoring, automation, and continuous optimization.

"Lightedge is pleased to continue our participation as an AWS MSP partner. We have a fantastic team of in-house AWS experts that holds itself to the highest standard for customer support." – Aileen Curtin, Director of Cloud Center of Excellence at Lightedge

With extensive experience supporting mission-critical environments across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, Lightedge helps enterprises accelerate value on AWS while reducing risk and operational complexity. In addition to its AWS MSP designation, Lightedge is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and holds multiple AWS competencies including:

L1 MSSP Security Competency

Healthcare Consulting Competency

DevOps Consulting Competency

Migration and Modernization Consulting Competency

For more information about Lightedge's AWS services and support, visit:

AWS Partner Marketplace or Lightedge.com.

SOURCE Lightedge