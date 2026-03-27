Lighthouse Guild Graduates Largest-Ever GED Class of Adults Who Are Blind

Exam Pass Rates Consistently Beat New York State and National Averages

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Guild, the leading organization helping people who are blind or have experienced vision loss lead independent lives, celebrated its largest-ever GED graduating class yesterday at an inaugural ceremony in New York City. Six adults ranging from their 30s to their 60s, earned their High School Equivalency diplomas through the organization's specialized GED program after years of rigorous academic preparation designed specifically for learners who are legally blind.

Lighthouse Guild GED program students Vanessa Jimenez (and her daughter), Frdous Albukaie, Jamie Rivera, Veronica Maddy, Johnine Coley and Amanda Rodriguez

New York State Commission for the Blind Associate Commissioner Julie Hovey presented the diplomas at a ceremony alongside Lighthouse Guild leadership. The event highlights the importance of access to education and opportunity. Approximately 77 percent of working-age individuals with severe visual impairment or blindness hold a high school diploma or GED, compared with roughly 90 percent of those without a disability. Additionally, 52.3 percent of working-age adults with visual impairments are employed, compared to 76.3 percent of the general population. Together, these trends point to the role of education in shaping employment outcomes, as individuals holding a bachelor's degree or higher are employed at more than double the rate of those with only a high school diploma.

Lighthouse Guild has helped hundreds of blind individuals in their late teens to mid-60s with academic preparedness in recent years. The organization's GED program has supported 36 students to test in at least one subject, with 50% going on to earn their diplomas. Notably, exam pass rates have consistently outperformed both the New York State and national averages — a testament to the program's individualized, accessible approach to instruction.

"This is what happens when you stop asking what blind people can't do and start building education around what they can," said Thomas Panek, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. "Every one of these graduates fought hard to get here. They dealt with setbacks that would have stopped most people, and they kept showing up. Our job was to make sure the program showed up for them, too — with the right instruction, the right tools, and people who understood what they were going through."

The GED program is one of the only ones in the country to provide fully accessible preparation and on-site testing for all four GED subject areas specifically designed for people who are blind. Instruction is delivered in small groups of one to four students, with individualized pacing and materials in large print, braille, and audio formats. Beyond academics, the program integrates everyday skill-building to support independent living — including assistive technology training, orientation and mobility instruction, and social work support.

"What Lighthouse Guild has built is a model for what accessible education can and should look like," said Julie Hovey, Associate Commissioner, New York State Commission for the Blind. "These graduates have shown extraordinary determination, and the support they received — academic, practical, and personal — made the difference between possibility and achievement. Their success sends a powerful message about what people who are blind can accomplish when they have access to the right resources."

This year's graduating class includes:

Veronica Maddy, who came to the United States from Ghana at 38, determined to give her three children the education she never had. After her vision deteriorated and she lost her job and her home, she enrolled in the program with limited technology skills and significant gaps in her education. Four years later, she passed her final exam in science, the subject she feared most, with a college-ready score. Her children, who hold careers in medicine, architecture, and technology, celebrated the news with her.

Amanda Rodriguez, a former honor roll student whose education was derailed by a medical crisis and progressive vision loss as a teenager. She spent nearly five years in the program, coping with tunnel vision that made reading graphs and maps an immense physical challenge. When her four-year-old sister Elisa passed away during her studies, Amanda dedicated her diploma to Elisa's memory.

Johnine Coley, a single mother aged 50 whose vision continued to worsen throughout her training. A promise she had made to herself decades earlier to finish school brought her to Lighthouse Guild, where she spent more than three years studying while balancing work, parenting, and vision loss. She achieved her highest test scores in 2025.

The class also includes Vanessa Jimenez, 39, who left school just short of graduation, paused during the pandemic, and had two children during her training before ultimately achieving her goal; Jamie Rivera, 51, a former carpenter who experienced vision loss following a medical emergency and rebuilt his skills through assistive technology training; and Frdous Albukaie who, due to multiple disabilities, had her speech read on her behalf at the ceremony.

"Do not allow life to knock you down and stay down," said Veronica Maddy. "When I started at Lighthouse Guild, I thought the GED was impossible. But my instructors showed me I could do it. They lifted me up in every area — not just academics, but learning to live again. Getting my diploma at 61 years old is a dream come true."

"Having a disability doesn't make you any less of a person, and I learned that at Lighthouse Guild," said Amanda Rodriguez. "I completed this in honor of my little sister Elisa. She motivates me every day. When I got that phone call telling me I passed, I couldn't stop crying. I wanted to prove I was still there for her."

Several of this year's graduates are now planning to pursue higher education. Veronica is preparing for college enrollment with the goal of becoming a counselor, and Johnine plans to attend college and work with children who have vision loss.

About Lighthouse Guild

Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision-related healthcare, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Civic PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Lighthouse Guild