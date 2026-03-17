Lighthouse Guild Launches Lighthouse Guild AI, a First-of-Its-Kind Initiative Placing Blind Leadership at the Center of Adaptive Technology Development

Meta Joins as First Official Partner with AI Glasses Assisting Blind Marathoner at the United Airlines NYC Half

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Guild, the leading organization helping people who are blind or have experienced vision loss lead independent lives, today announced the launch of Lighthouse Guild AI (LGAI), a new initiative dedicated to co-developing adaptive technology with leading technology partners. Meta is the initiative's first official partner.

Thomas Panek, President and CEO, Lighthouse Guild and Jed Laskowitz, New York Road Runners Board Member and Achilles International representative.

The announcement coincides with a landmark milestone: on March 15, Thomas Panek, the CEO of Lighthouse Guild, who is blind and an accomplished marathoner, completed the United Airlines NYC Half supported by AI glasses from Meta, running 13.1 miles across New York City using custom technology co-developed in collaboration with LGAI. Panek ran alongside human guide Jed Laskowitz, New York Road Runners Board Member and Achilles International representative.

"Every time I've stood at a start line, people have told me what I couldn't see. What I've learned, and what the blind and low vision community knows, is that the real limits aren't in our eyes. They're in our tools and in our imagination. On Sunday, I ran a half marathon through New York City and, thanks to technology, I knew where the finish line was before I crossed it. I knew when water stops were coming. I had Scott Jurek in my ear seeing my point of view live through the AI glasses, coaching me and urging me on. I experienced the race in ways I never have before. This is what's possible when people with vision loss are at the heart of building adaptive technology — not testing it after the fact, but shaping it from the start," stated Thomas Panek, President and CEO, Lighthouse Guild.

"Technology works best when you build it with the people who'll actually use it," said Alex Himel, VP of Wearables at Meta. "By working with Lighthouse Guild, we're making AI glasses that truly meet the needs of blind and low vision community. It's exciting to see the early progress."

LGAI places blind leadership at the center of technology design, advancing innovation that is built by, and for, the blind and low-vision community. Initial focus areas for LGAI include navigation, travel, and obstacle detection, which are capabilities that have the potential to reshape independence and mobility for millions of people with vision loss.

Jim Dubin, Chairman of Lighthouse Guild, said: "Sunday was a milestone, but what it represents is bigger than one race. Lighthouse Guild AI marks the beginning of a new chapter — one where our organization is both serving the blind and low vision community and actively shaping the technology that will define their independence for generations to come."

About Lighthouse Guild

Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. Lighthouse Guild AI (LGAI), a new division of the organization, co-develops adaptive technology with leading partners to expand independence and mobility for the blind and low vision community. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lighthouse Guild