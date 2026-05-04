Team Lighthouse Guild Rides the TD Five Boro Bike Tour -- and New York City Stops to Cheer

Former 'Catfish' host Nev Schulman captains a tandem bike for low-vision rider Jeremy Morak, as Team Lighthouse Guild completes its fourth consecutive Five Boro Bike Tour

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, May 3, dozens of Lighthouse Guild supporters lined the TD Five Boro Bike Tour route in Brooklyn, waiting by the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. When Team Lighthouse Guild rounded the corner, they erupted, cheering, and shouting. For the blind and low-vision riders on the team, it was the sound of a city showing up.

Former ‘Catfish’ host Nev Schulman captains a tandem bike for low-vision rider Jeremy Morak in Team Lighthouse Guild

Team Lighthouse Guild — a mixed roster of sighted solo cyclists and blind or low-vision riders paired with sighted captains on tandem bikes — completed the full 40-mile route through all five boroughs on Sunday, raising funds for Lighthouse Guild's programs, including adaptive sports.

Now in its fourth year at the world's largest charitable bike ride, Team Lighthouse Guild has grown into one of the Tour's most recognized charity teams — a visible statement that blindness is not a barrier to sport or community. This year's team included the most blind and low-vision riders in Lighthouse Guild's Bike Tour history.

Among this year's riders was 'Catfish' host and executive producer Nev Schulman, who captained a tandem bicycle for low-vision rider Jeremy Morak. The two trained together in the weeks before the ride — Schulman navigating from the front seat, Morak powering from the rear — before completing 40 miles together on Sunday.

"Nothing prepared me for what it actually feels like to be trusted with someone's safety across 40 miles of New York City," said Nev Schulman. "Jeremy gave me that trust completely, and I wanted to do him justice. What this team did during the Tour really brings to life for me the refusal of letting limitations define you."

Access to organized sport remains limited for many people with vision loss. Research from RNIB/British Blind Sport and other studies find that adults with a vision impairment are 50% less likely to be physically active compared to the general population, often due to concerns about balance, falls, and safety. The consequences extend beyond fitness: reduced independence, social isolation, and a narrowed sense of what's possible. Team Lighthouse Guild exists to push back on that narrative, one mile at a time.

"When we came through Brooklyn and heard our supporters cheering us on from the sidelines, something shifted in me. Not just pride, but recognition. This city sees us. For blind and visually impaired people, that visibility matters more than most people realise," said Kiana V. Glanton, Team Coordinator for Lighthouse Guild's TD Five Boro Bike Tour. "Sport gives us back something that vision loss can take away: the feeling of being part of the action."

Team Lighthouse Guild's 2026 Bike Tour participation is supported by STIG, a New York–based leader in cybersecurity and managed IT solutions, which is sponsoring Lighthouse Guild's Adaptive Athletics program this year.

"At STIG, protecting and empowering the communities we serve goes beyond cybersecurity," said Nick Auletta, Partner at STIG. "Sponsoring Team Lighthouse Guild's Adaptive Athletics program and watching this team conquer 40 miles across New York City is the kind of commitment we want to stand behind."

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ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE GUILD

Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT STIG

STIG is a New York–based national leader in cybersecurity and managed IT solutions, engineered to protect even the largest operations. Built on a comprehensive, unified ecosystem, STIG integrates Managed Cyber Solutions, proactive Managed IT, and Regulatory Compliance services under one secure umbrella. With over two decades of success, STIG combines cutting-edge technology with 24/7 concierge support.

SOURCE Lighthouse Guild