Lighting the Legal Career Path Expands Its Impact with 2026 Programs and Scholarships for Aspiring Legal Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After two successful seasons of inspiring conversations with leading attorneys, Lighting the Legal Career Path, hosted by Erica Moore-Burton, Esq., is taking its mission beyond the microphone in 2026. The podcast's growing platform will now include career development programs and scholarships designed to empower and equip the next generation of legal professionals.

As an extension of the podcast's commitment to authenticity, access, and advancement in law, these new initiatives provide tangible resources for both emerging and aspiring attorneys—particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.

The first program, launching in 2026, is a three-part series on business development for associates. This interactive program will help participants learn how to strategically grow their client base, strengthen professional relationships, and build personal brands within their firms. Each selected participant will also receive coaching with Erica Moore-Burton, offering tailored guidance from one of the industry's most respected legal recruiters and career coaches.

The second offering, a Quarterly Q&A Series, will serve as an open forum for law students and attorneys to discuss real-world challenges and strategies around career growth, networking, and work-life balance. Each session will feature actionable insights and opportunities to connect directly with Erica and other leading professionals in the legal field.

To further support access and opportunity in law, Lighting the Legal Career Path, in conjunction with Round Hill Legal Search, will also introduce two annual scholarships in 2026:

A BARBri Prep Course Scholarship, providing full coverage for one aspiring attorney preparing for the bar exam.





, providing full coverage for one aspiring attorney preparing for the bar exam. An LSAT Exam Fee Scholarship, covering the full cost of the LSAT for a future law student.

Through these initiatives, Lighting the Legal Career Path continues to extend its mission: creating a more inclusive, informed, and empowered legal profession—one conversation, one connection, and one opportunity at a time.

Program & Scholarship Applications:

Applications for both the programs and scholarships will open in early 2026. Details and eligibility criteria will be available on the podcast website.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Law firms, corporations, and organizations that share the podcast's commitment to diversity and professional development are invited to partner as sponsors for the 2026 programs and scholarship initiatives. Sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to directly invest in the advancement of underrepresented talent in the legal profession while gaining brand visibility through podcast episodes, social media features, and event recognition.

Interested sponsors can choose from several partnership tiers, with benefits including recognition on the Lighting the Legal Career Path website, inclusion in promotional materials, and participation in select events and Q&A sessions.

Listen and Subscribe:

Lighting the Legal Career Path is available on major podcast platforms, including Spotify .

For more information, visit lightingthelegalcareerpath.com or contact [email protected] .

