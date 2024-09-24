Lightnin Expands 980 Mixer Series to Deliver Enhanced Reliability and Power

The addition of the 981 gearbox drive boosts performance for demanding chemical and mining applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightnin®, a brand of SPX FLOW, has added the 981 gearbox drive to its range of mixing solutions, designed to meet the growing demands of the chemical and mining industries. The innovative parallel gearbox drive grows the 980 Mixer Series — previously the standalone 98 Series High Torque Top Entry Mixer — to provide customers a power range of up to 200 kilowatts (300 horsepower) and offers customers trusted reliability for harsh environments.

To learn more about the Lightnin 980 Series Mixer, visit: www.spxflow.com/lightnin/products/980-series-high-torque-top-entry-mixers/.

The Lightnin 980 Mixer Series helps address unique challenges for chemical and mining applications by optimizing design, enhancing efficiency and improving customer product reliability and consistency. These technologies can significantly reduce waste, energy consumption and environmental impact while ensuring regulatory compliance and improving safety.



The Lightnin 981 Mixer can be used for a variety of mixing duties and is ideally suited for high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) and autoclave applications in mining and minerals operations, as well as medium to large reactors in the chemical industry.

The Lightnin 980 Mixer Series benefits include:

Increased operational flexibility with a power range of 90 to 200kW (125 to 300HP) in a proven parallel drive gearbox

Reduced mounting structure complexity and footprint with the parallel drive compared with some other drive options

Comprehensive speed range of 45 to 125 rpm, with the ability to downshift to 25 rpm with the 8-pole motor configuration

Versatile compatibility with open tanks and sealed tanks

XP & ATEX certified with the ability to operate in safe areas and hazardous environments

Improved product integrity through true dry well construction, ensuring containment of lubrication

High-quality helical gears designed according to American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) standards

Reduced maintenance with a built-in lubrication system with flow switch protection

Daniel Lee, Global Product Manager, Mixers: "The 980 Series represents a significant advancement in SPX FLOW's mixer technology and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions in the mixing industry. By incorporating our proprietary gearbox design and leveraging our extensive experience, we've created a mixer that addresses the specific needs of our customers in the most demanding applications."



About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.