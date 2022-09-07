Lightpath Announces Connecticut Network Expansion

New 70+ Route Mile Fiber Build Connects Trumbull and Norwalk, CT to Katonah, NY

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the expansion of its next-generation network throughout western Connecticut. The new 70+ mile network build will consist of high-count fiber connecting Trumbull and Norwalk, CT, to Katonah, NY, as well as points in between.

Connecticut has a vibrant ecosystem of skilled talent and large enterprises and is home to 14 businesses on the Fortune 500 list — and companies across growing industries including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, bioscience, insurtech, medtech, and more. Lightpath's unique network design offers enterprises next-generation optical and packet networking services to support their digital transformation initiatives and bandwidth-intensive applications.

"Lightpath's all-fiber fiber network offers organizations across all industries access to robust connectivity with the highest levels of flexibility, reliability and security," commented Doug Turtz, SVP of Sales for Lightpath. "Lightpath continues to invest in Connecticut, as well as the greater New York City Metropolitan Area, as we have for over 30 years now. We are committed to enhancing our network and services for our existing customers, as well as continuing to bring Lightpath to new customers in more places."

The strategic Connecticut network expansion is part of Lightpath's aggressive network growth and deployment over the past year, which includes:

The company also recently opened new offices in Midtown Manhattan and Boston .

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA ( NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

