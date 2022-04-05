Lightpath Announces New 300-Mile Diverse Route Between Ashburn, VA and New York Metro

Customers with end-point destinations in Ashburn, VA, can easily connect back to anywhere on Lightpath's 19,000-mile network covering New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Lightpath will offer flexible bandwidth options along the route up to 800 Gbps optical transport. In addition, customers can directly connect to major cloud providers in the Ashburn area, as well as critical area data centers, presenting further options for their network strategies.

"Our new Ashburn route is extremely important to many of our customers who need reliable connectivity between these major technology centers. Offering a geographically diverse route between New York and Ashburn is a perfect complement to the routes we already offer between these regions," commented Phil Olivero, Lightpath CTO. "We know that companies using connectivity between Ashburn data centers and New York data centers demand the highest levels of connectivity, reliability and performance. Combining this new route with our existing routes, all with our latest network technologies, is as good as it gets."

The new Ashburn route will support Lightpath's optical transport services (OTS), as well as Ethernet services. Lightpath recently upgraded its all-fiber network optical services to the latest Ciena technologies, delivering more service options plus unsurpassed reliability and security. Customers on the new route will have a variety of secure OTS options that also deliver ease of scaling and reduced latency and jitter.

