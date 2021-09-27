Lightpath Bolsters Presence At NJFX As Part Of "Landing Station Connect" Offering

The bolstered presence at NJFX's 64,800 square foot purpose-built facility includes dual points-of-entry, dual electronics and enhanced backhaul options. In addition, Lightpath uniquely can use cable provider head end infrastructure to deliver diversity to NJFX customers, upon request, by avoiding carrier hotels in reaching enterprise data centers in the NY/NJ/CT metro area.

As a longtime NJFX partner, Lightpath has reinvented itself – from a next-generation network and services, to enhanced customer service and support, and everything in between. Lightpath is also investing in terrestrial support of subsea networks and cable landing stations through its solution, 'Landing Station Connect'. As subsea and corresponding terrestrial transport grow to higher levels of mission criticality, choosing the right terrestrial connectivity provider becomes crucial. Lightpath landing station solutions offer customers unsurpassed connectivity options, reliability, resiliency, and security.

"The increase in subsea infrastructure has led to a much-needed increase of both bandwidth availability and services on that infrastructure," commented Mike Ocuto, VP of Sales at Lightpath. "Cable landing stations have evolved to be more important than ever. The capacity on new subsea systems, along with the added services, need to make their way back to land. Lightpath's all-fiber, infrastructure-based network provides our customers with customized options to buildings, data centers, and other interconnectivity facilities – over 12,000 locations on our network."

"Networks with the breadth and depth of Lightpath see the value in a strong presence at the cable landing station," states Gabe Pannella, Vice President of Business Development. "We are pleased to be able to offer Lightpath the global, subsea connectivity required to support its enterprise customers across its all-fiber, terrestrial network."

Landing Station Connect is the latest step in Lightpath's mission to innovate across the entire company, from network and technologies to customer service. Lightpath's emphasis on personalized customer service means that every point in a customer's journey with Lightpath is being examined and improved, with the goal of creating the best experience in the industry. Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn and Twitter , and visit www.lightpathfiber.com.

NJFX continues to drive innovation and help its carriers and subsea provider clients build their networks with maximum diversity at both the terrestrial and subsea level, avoiding traditional bottlenecks and highly congested areas such as NYC metro and Miami. The company proudly just celebrated its fifth anniversary with its robust ecosystem of partners, carriers, and customers. For more information, visit www.njfx.net .

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. The unique facility operationally supports high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. It is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to the Havfrue/AEC2, Seabras, TGN1 & TGN2 subsea cable systems.

