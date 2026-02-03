LightRay® LR2 and LR3 UV Spot Repair System Approved by the City of Los Angeles

OTTAWA, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies is proud to announce that the City of Los Angeles has formally approved the LightRay® LR2 and LR3 UV cured in place spot repair systems for sewer and drain rehabilitation. This authorization positions LightRay as a trusted and officially recognized technology for one of the largest and most influential public works markets in the United States.

LightRay combines UV curing with fast installation, precise control, and consistent results. This approval underscores the growing shift within the industry toward UV cured in place technologies that enhance productivity and minimize disruption in densely populated urban environments.

"We are excited to receive approval from the City of Los Angeles for our LightRay LR2 and LR3 systems," said Adam Tetz, VP of Marketing and Product Management. "Los Angeles is a national leader in evaluating emerging technologies, and their endorsement reflects both the quality of the technologies and its readiness to meet the demands of one of the largest infrastructure programs in the country. This is a major step forward for UV spot repair adoption across North America."

The Los Angeles evaluation process assesses safety, performance, installation methodology, and long-term durability. Approval of LR2 and LR3 provides contractors, engineers, and city project managers with confidence that LightRay technology meets the rigorous standards required for work within LA's extensive sewer networks.

The LightRay spot repairs are is designed for 2 to 8 inch diameter pipe and is ideal for addressing root intrusion, cracks, infiltration, and localized structural defects. With rapid UV curing, portability, and high-strength materials, LightRay delivers a reliable trenchless repair solution that keeps crews productive while reducing restoration needs.

Waterline Renewal Technologies will continue to support contractors and municipal partners with hands-on training, field demonstrations, and technical expertise as LightRay adoption accelerates.

About LightRay® UV Technology

LightRay is a next generation UV cured in place pipe platform engineered for speed, accuracy, and field efficiency. Featuring push in place, pull in place and inversion capabilities, LightRay systems cure on demand and require no steam, hot water, or external power sources. This delivers a safer, more controlled installation and a consistent final product for small to large diameter rehabilitation.

About Waterline Renewal Technologies

Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital, a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues to expand its leadership in both residential and municipal trenchless markets. Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.waterlinerenewal.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Morgan Dietsch

Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 727-422-4879

SOURCE Waterline Renewal Technologies