OTTAWA, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies, a leading provider of trenchless rehabilitation solutions in North America, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Scott & Fyfe, a global leader in innovative technical textiles and advanced CIPP lining materials. Beginning January 1, 2026, Waterline Renewal Technologies will serve as the exclusive distributor of Scott & Fyfe's Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining products across the United States and Canada.

Waterline Renewal Technologies Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Scott & Fyfe CIPP Lining in U.S. and Canada

This exclusive agreement pairs Scott & Fyfe's long-standing reputation for engineering cutting-edge materials with Waterline Renewal Technologies' extensive distribution network and industry leadership in CIPP systems.

"Scott & Fyfe has set the standard for performance, reliability and innovation in fiberglass-based CIPP solutions," said David Williams, CEO at Waterline Renewal Technologies. "This exclusive relationship is a powerful milestone for us and underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality products to contractors, municipalities and engineering firms across North America. With Scott & Fyfe's advanced materials and our market-leading service, we are raising the bar for the entire trenchless pipe rehabilitation industry."

Michelle Quadrelli, Managing Director at Scott & Fyfe, added: "We're delighted to announce our new distribution agreement with Waterline Renewal Technologies, appointing them as the sole distributor of Alphashield products in the United States and Canada for a number of markets. Having worked closely with Waterline Renewal Technologies for several years, we know they bring deep product knowledge and a strong commitment to customer service. This formal partnership strengthens our ability to serve a wider customer base with shorter lead times and more responsive local support, ensuring our customers receive the high-performance solutions they expect, with even greater efficiency and care."

Scott & Fyfe's employee-owned model, 160-year history and technical expertise align seamlessly with Waterline Renewal Technologies' mission to provide durable, cost-effective and future-ready infrastructure solutions. The collaboration further reinforces Waterline Renewal Technologies' position as the most comprehensive provider of CIPP materials and systems in the U.S. and Canada.

Effective January 1, 2026, Waterline Renewal Technologies will begin offering Scott & Fyfe's full range of CIPP liner solutions for both mainline and lateral rehabilitation through its trusted brands.

About Waterline Renewal Technologies

Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital, a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle-market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues to expand its leadership in both residential and municipal markets, pushing the boundaries of innovation through products like LightRay® UV CIPP system.

Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit www.waterlinerenewal.com .

About Scott & Fyfe

Scott & Fyfe is a Scotland-based, employee-owned global leader in technical textiles and advanced materials, specializing in high-performance fiberglass solutions for cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation. The company is recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused engineering that supports trenchless infrastructure projects around the world. To learn more, visit www.scott-fyfe.com.

