LightRiver Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announced today its new executive appointment of Bryan Hasegawa as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), further strengthening the leadership team. LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Hasegawa joins LightRiver with extensive financial management experience in the technology and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors. As CFO of LightRiver, Hasegawa's responsibilities span financial planning and analysis, accounting, and development and execution of profitable growth strategies.

Hasegawa has held key leadership roles in multinational public companies such as L'Oréal USA, Tribune and Nielsen. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Strategic Finance at Intermedia, a cloud-based unified communications provider.

Hasegawa said, "LightRiver is poised for dramatic expansion, as market and technology needs match perfectly with our strengths. I look forward to helping our team scale operations to its full potential."

"We are delighted to announce that Bryan has accepted the position of LightRiver's top financial executive," states Glenn Johansen, President and CEO of LightRiver. "His extensive finance, accounting, M&A, and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow the company."

"It's an exciting time to join LightRiver, a dynamic company thriving in the optical communications sector," added Hasegawa. "I am looking forward to working with the LightRiver team and our partners at Grain at this exciting stage of the company's growth, as we continue to deliver financial and operational improvements across the business."

