LightRiver Continues Expansion; Appoints John Hayduk to Board of Directors

New Appointment Adds an Independent Industry Expert with Global Perspective on Network and Software Solutions to the Board



CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver, the premier productivity solutions provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks®, netFLEX® Transport Domain Control Software and flexOPS network optimization services, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hayduk to the Board of Directors. This appointment spotlights LightRiver's growth internationally and provides additional depth during expansion of its network solutions and automation efforts to a wider audience of network operators, integrators and software vendors.

Hayduk brings three decades of industry experience in growing large-scale software development and network engineering operations, further enriching LightRiver with his extensive Information Technology solutions background. Hayduk most recently served as President and COO of Tata Communications, managing operations and overseeing the company's financial growth, new service launches, customer service and productivity improvements, following his stint there as CTO. At LightRiver, Hayduk will play an important role in fostering LightRiver's Managed Services and Software portfolios and messaging.

"Further developing our Board is another critical piece in our growth story and John's success speaks for itself," states Mike Jonas, CEO of LightRiver. "Our clients and teammates deserve the highest level of knowledge and experience available as we work to help them meet their goals, and Mr. Hayduk's advice will clearly complement that duty."

Hayduk earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from The Pennsylvania State University and a Master's of Science in Information Networking from Carnegie Mellon University. In prior experience, John served as SVP of Network Systems at Telcordia and Director of Application Development at Bellcore.

"I am thrilled to support such a transformational mission," says Hayduk. "I look forward to adding my voice to the network solutions professionals at LightRiver."

Hayduk offers his skills and relationships in support of the seasoned team of business leaders at LightRiver and the Grain ecosystem, working together to deliver the next generation of open, disaggregated and automated solutions, services and products to help make complex networking, simple.

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier network productivity solutions provider focused on enabling client success in the dynamic world of connectivity. Backed by our industry award-winning Factory Built Networks®, netFLEX® automation, and flexOPS sustaining engineering solutions, we design, deploy, automate and support multi-vendor, software-controlled and open DWDM, MPLS, IPoDWDM and Carrier Ethernet networks for those that need the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency, and manageability that technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading global investment firm focused on the telecommunications sector. LightRiver's team of experts deliver real value, with 99999's quality and unparalleled customer care in packet optical networking, by accelerating client growth and profitability. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com.

About Grain Management

We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. And our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

