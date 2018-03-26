Lightstream Survey Considered in Freedonia Group Analysis of Remodeling Trends
Home Improvement Spending Expected to Rise in 2018
Mar 26, 2018, 10:37 ET
CLEVELAND, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2018 Lightstream Home Improvement Survey, strong advances are expected to be posted in home improvement spending this year, with nearly 60% of US homeowners planning a remodeling project. This is not surprising, given:
- The current high level of consumer confidence in their economic prospects – making homeowners more likely to commit to potentially expensive home renovations
- Rising home values that will encourage homeowners to take out home equity lines of credit to fund home improvements
- Passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that preserved deductions allowing homeowners to write off the expenses for a number of home improvement projects
Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Will Account for a Significant Share of Home Improvement Spending
As indicated in the Lightstream survey, nearly one in three homeowners plans to remodel a bathroom in 2018, while more than a fourth intend to undertake a kitchen renovation this year. Home Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling, a new Freedonia Group study, highlights these segments of the US home improvement industry – segments that account for about 25% quarter of all US spending on home improvement projects.
Access the study here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/home-kitchen-and-bathroom-remodeling-in-the-us-by-product-and-room-3604.htm
Renovating and Adding Bathrooms Will Remain a Popular Home Improvement Project
Bathroom renovations are among the most common home improvement projects. Some homeowners will renovate existing bathrooms to make them more senior-friendly or to create master bathrooms that add value and luxury to a residence, while others will add bathrooms to modernize their homes while enhancing convenience and boosting resale values. Bathroom remodeling projects can include:
- Adding toilets and showerheads that meet WaterSense criteria for water efficiency
- Installing such senior-friendly products as walk-in tubs and elevated toilets
- Adding "his-and-her" vanities to make bathrooms more convenient
- Changing the look of a bathroom by removing a bathtub or installing high-end soaking tubs
- Installing radiant flooring heating to enhance underfoot comfort
- Using engineered stone counter and vanity tops to create more visually appealing surfaces
Kitchen Remodeling Spending to Continue to Rise
Freedonia expects spending on kitchen renovations to post solid gains through 2022. For many Americans, the kitchen has become the focal point of the home, a place for not only preparing meals but for hosting family gatherings, entertaining guests, and even serving as a home office. To better accommodate the many roles of a kitchen in the modern home, many consumers will embark on kitchen renovation projects going forward, opting to:
- Increase the size of their kitchens
- Install more and larger cabinets to provide additional storage space
- Add kitchen islands to facilitate meal preparation
- Install undercabinet lighting to provide task lighting for meal preparation and to improve the visual appeal of a kitchen
- Lay down flooring – such as LVT or porcelain tile – to recreate the look of wood or stone for less cost
- Install high-value countertops to impart a more luxurious appearance
For more information about the growth prospects for kitchen and bathroom renovations in the US, check out the new Freedonia Group study TFG#3604 Home Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling.
About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Construction & Building Products studies can be purchased at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.
Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.684.9600
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightstream-survey-considered-in-freedonia-group-analysis-of-remodeling-trends-300619402.html
SOURCE The Freedonia Group
Share this article