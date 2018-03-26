Lightstream Survey Considered in Freedonia Group Analysis of Remodeling Trends

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2018 Lightstream Home Improvement Survey, strong advances are expected to be posted in home improvement spending this year, with nearly 60% of US homeowners planning a remodeling project. This is not surprising, given:

The current high level of consumer confidence in their economic prospects – making homeowners more likely to commit to potentially expensive home renovations

Rising home values that will encourage homeowners to take out home equity lines of credit to fund home improvements

Passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that preserved deductions allowing homeowners to write off the expenses for a number of home improvement projects

Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling Will Account for a Significant Share of Home Improvement Spending

As indicated in the Lightstream survey, nearly one in three homeowners plans to remodel a bathroom in 2018, while more than a fourth intend to undertake a kitchen renovation this year. Home Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling, a new Freedonia Group study, highlights these segments of the US home improvement industry – segments that account for about 25% quarter of all US spending on home improvement projects.

Access the study here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/home-kitchen-and-bathroom-remodeling-in-the-us-by-product-and-room-3604.htm

Renovating and Adding Bathrooms Will Remain a Popular Home Improvement Project

Bathroom renovations are among the most common home improvement projects. Some homeowners will renovate existing bathrooms to make them more senior-friendly or to create master bathrooms that add value and luxury to a residence, while others will add bathrooms to modernize their homes while enhancing convenience and boosting resale values. Bathroom remodeling projects can include:

Adding toilets and showerheads that meet WaterSense criteria for water efficiency

Installing such senior-friendly products as walk-in tubs and elevated toilets

Adding "his-and-her" vanities to make bathrooms more convenient

Changing the look of a bathroom by removing a bathtub or installing high-end soaking tubs

Installing radiant flooring heating to enhance underfoot comfort

Using engineered stone counter and vanity tops to create more visually appealing surfaces

Kitchen Remodeling Spending to Continue to Rise

Freedonia expects spending on kitchen renovations to post solid gains through 2022. For many Americans, the kitchen has become the focal point of the home, a place for not only preparing meals but for hosting family gatherings, entertaining guests, and even serving as a home office. To better accommodate the many roles of a kitchen in the modern home, many consumers will embark on kitchen renovation projects going forward, opting to:

Increase the size of their kitchens

Install more and larger cabinets to provide additional storage space

Add kitchen islands to facilitate meal preparation

Install undercabinet lighting to provide task lighting for meal preparation and to improve the visual appeal of a kitchen

Lay down flooring – such as LVT or porcelain tile – to recreate the look of wood or stone for less cost

Install high-value countertops to impart a more luxurious appearance

For more information about the growth prospects for kitchen and bathroom renovations in the US, check out the new Freedonia Group study TFG#3604 Home Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling.

