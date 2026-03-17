Liguori Academy Interact Club: Philadelphia Students Building Leadership Through Community Service

PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy Interact Club at Liguori Academy brings students together to develop leadership skills while embracing Rotary's guiding principle: Service Above Self. Through the program, students become part of a global network of more than 20,000 Interact Clubs and 468,000 members in 159 countries.

At Liguori Academy, service is a central part of student life. One of the most impactful ways students live out this mission is through the Interact Club, a youth service organization sponsored by Rotary International and supported locally by the Rotary Club of Philadelphia.

The Interact Club at Liguori Academy meets twice each month and focuses on service projects that matter most to its members. Club supervisor Ms. Mary Theresa encourages students to help guide the direction of the club by sharing which causes and organizations they care about most at the beginning of the school year. Projects are then planned around those interests, making the experience more meaningful for everyone involved.

Interact Club partners with organizations across the Philadelphia area. The club has built a strong relationship with The Salvation Army, helping with both Thanksgiving meal distribution and holiday gift distribution for families in need so far this year. Students have also volunteered with Caring for Friends, Love For Our Elders, and other local organizations to spread Boundless Love in Philadelphia.

For Liguori students, the Interact Club has become one of the most meaningful parts of their high school experience.

"Being a part of the Interact Club has given me the opportunity to grow. I've gained many new memories while working with other club members as we participated in different service projects throughout the year. Interact has also opened the door to new opportunities that can benefit me in the future, both socially and academically." - Asia

Service learning is an essential piece of the Liguori experience. Every student participates in extracurricular activities, and programs like the Interact Club play an important role in bringing Liguori Academy's mission to life. Through meaningful service projects, students develop leadership skills, practice compassion, and strengthen their connection to the community outside the walls of our school. By giving their time and energy to help others, Interact members model selflessness while making a positive impact throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

Read the full story here: https://www.liguoriacademy.org/media-and-updates/students-building-leadership-through-community-service

Contact: Sammy DiGeorge, [email protected]

SOURCE Liguori Academy