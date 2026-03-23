Liguori Academy Receives the Yass Prize Alumni Award

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liguori Academy is proud to announce that it has been selected to receive the prestigious Yass Prize Alumni Award. This achievement emphasizes the school's commitment to transforming student outcomes through innovation and opportunity.

Presented by the Center for Education Reform (CER), the Yass Prize Alumni Award is intended to provide dedicated alumni with resources to deepen and scale their impact in alignment with the principles of Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding, and Permissionless Education. This award supports Yass Prize Alumni in expanding their work to serve more students and communities, while strengthening and extending the impact of these principles within their mission and operations.

The Alumni Award followed a competitive process among organizations from the first five Yass Prize cohorts. Founder and President of Liguori Academy, Michael Marrone, represented the school at the Yass Prize Accelerator this past November, where he pitched Liguori's vision for expansion and secured support for the school's future. In total, 16 grantees were selected to receive a share of more than $20 million in grants and interest-free loans, aimed at scaling innovative educational models. This initiative reflects CER's belief in funding that follows students, empowering schools like Liguori to grow their impact.

This milestone is a testament to the determination of Liguori Academy's community.

The Yass Prize's STOP Principles are central to Liguori Academy's success and are brought to life through a personalized approach at career-and-college-ready education that sees each student's strength and potential.

The Alumni Award will directly support the development of Liguori Academy's Career Innovation Center (CIC), a workforce development hub engineered to prepare students for meaningful, family-sustaining careers. Through hands-on experiences, industry-recognized credentials, and mentorship from professionals across fields like construction, technology, digital arts, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, students will gain the tools they need to thrive after high school. The CIC will ensure that students receive an education that is not only academically sound, but economically relevant.

Since its founding, Liguori Academy has believed that every student carries promise. This award not only validates that vision but propels it forward, ensuring that all students have access to transformative educational experiences that open doors to a lifetime of success.

To learn more about the Yass Prize Alumni Award visit: https://edreform.com/news-and-analysis/news/over-20-million-invested-to-expand-outstanding-education-models-nationwide/

To learn more about Liguori Academy, visit: https://www.liguoriacademy.org/why-choose-liguori

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Liguori Academy