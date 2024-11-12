Like wine, perfect Kellanova cracker pairings bring spark to holiday parties

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is upon us, and who doesn't have at least one party or gathering on the calendar? Whether hosting or bringing a snack to add to the table, knowing how to pair your crackers with the right cheeses and meats can evoke compliments and happy guests.

To help create the best snack for your get-together, Kellanova's Chef Becca Kapela shared why the cracker is the unsung party hero and how to perfectly pair to impress in the company's latest blog post.

Like wine, perfect cracker pairings bring spark to holiday parties

"The cracker is the unsung party hero," says Kellanova Chef Becca Kapela. "It plays a central role in the appetizer course, yet few of us know how to perfectly pair it to impress. Crackers are much like wine – if you pair them with the right meats and cheeses, the combinations can make your palate sing."

Chef Becca says there are basic pairings and then there are more elevated pairings – depending on your crowd and budget.

Familiar & Friendly

"For a more familiar – or approachable – pairing, put a toasted and buttery cracker with a bold and sharp cheese – such as cheddar or extra aged gouda – along with a spiced and savory meat, like peppered salami," she says, noting that the toasted notes of the cracker help round out the sharpness of the cheese and the bold flavor of the meat compliments the strong cheese.

"Or pair a water cracker with a creamy and buttery cheese, like brie or havarti. The creamy, fattier cheeses balance the extra toasted notes of the cracker. Adding an earthy and savory meat – such as Varzi salami – makes the nutmeg in the meat pop."

Chef Becca also shares how to pair buttery and sweet crackers with tangy and creamy cheeses, such as chevre or feta, and lean and delicate meats like prosciutto. "The key is to balance the sweetness in the cracker with the tartness of the cheese and add a salty note with the meat."

Wheat crackers, another party tray favorite, pair best with nutty cheeses like gouda, manchego, gruyere or parmesan. Adding a spicy meat, like Spanish chorizo, adds nice balance all around.

Dressed to Impress

For those soirees with a little more oomph, Chef Becca suggests flavored crackers, jams and even fish. For example, pairing Toasteds® Savory Onion with crème fraîche and smoked trout will delight your tastebuds.

"In this pairing, the tangy and fatty crème fraîche rounds out the smoky notes of the fish, while the savory onion from the cracker brings all the flavors together," she says, adding that adding a few drops of chili oil will add some heat and enhance the smoked flavor from the fish.

Toasteds Flatbread Sea Salt & Olive Oil cracker with burrata cheese is another great combination. Burrata is solid mozzarella on the outside with shredded mozzarella with cream on the inside – a wonderful multitexture experience. Like mozzarella, burrata is typically served with olive oil. Toasteds Flatbread Sea Salt & Olive Oil provides that deep flavor in the hard and crunchy cracker, perfect for scooping up the soft, fresh cheese. "Top with black truffle or a truffle-infused condiment to bring out the savory notes of the cracker and the floral and fruity notes of the cheese," she suggests.

Town House® Flipsides can be paired with more than cheddar or beer-flavored cheeses and spreads. The toasted and classic pretzel flavors are strong enough to pair with parmesan cheese with apple cider jelly on top. "Balancing the savory flavors on typical appetizer platters with some sweet offerings really elevates the eating experience and can encourage guests to venture out of their comfort zone of pairings," remarks Chef Becca.

Club® Sweet Hawaiian crackers – one of Club's newest offerings – bring slight sweetness and caramelized flavors in the salty cracker, along with bready notes. Joining Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers together with cheddar cheese, pork belly and sage honey is a salty, savory and earthy taste parade. "This elevated cheddar and ham pairing with sweet and earthy sage honey balances out the rich and sweet flavors from the cracker," Chef Kapela notes.

This versatile cracker can also be paired with sweet toppings, like cream cheese and coffee flavored chocolate for a Danish and coffee experience.

No matter what the occasion, bringing crackers, cheeses and meats together can still help make you the hit of the party.

