LIL UZI VERT RELEASES NEW SINGLE & STUNNING VISUAL "WHAT YOU SAYING"

Featuring Fashion Icons Supermodel Adriana Lima, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Andre Walker, Lourdes Leon, and Lynn Yaeger

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global trailblazer LIL UZI VERT releases new single "What You Saying," accompanied by a vibrant, high-energy visual. The high energy video features cameos from the fashion who's who including Supermodel Adriana Lima, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Andre Walker, Lourdes Leon, and Lynn Yaeger.

In the Charlotte Wales–directed film, LIL UZI VERT appears in a curated mix of archival Jean Paul Gaultier, Helmut Lang, and Raf Simons, while Thom Browne is spotlighted within the atelier. Marc Jacobs Runway looks are featured on the runway, and Adriana Lima wears an iconic glove top from Maison Margiela Spring 2001 and Miss Claire Sullivan.

Produced by MC VERTT, "What You Saying" arrives as UZI's latest release following "Chanel Boy," "Relevant," and "Regular" which coincided with the artist's announcement of their signing to Roc Nation Distribution—a strategic partnership that preserves full creative independence and ownership of their masters.

To coincide with the release, UZI unveils a limited-edition merch capsule, available now at https://shop.welcometocore.com/ .

UZI joins JAY-Z and Rihanna as the only artists managed by Roc Nation while also being signed to ROC Nation Distribution. Additionally, the Philadelphia native expanded their new era by announcing a new deal with Roc Nation Publishing.

Over the course of their illustrious career, the multiple GRAMMY-nominated and RIAA Diamond-certified superstar has amassed over 31 billion career streams, cementing their status as a global icon.

UZI has released an array of critically acclaimed albums, three of which have reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. The superstar has earned over 100 placements on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, including signature hits such as the Diamond-certified single "XO TOUR Llif3," "Just Wanna Rock," "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way," among many others.

UZI's unparalleled ability to blend genres has earned them a loyal fan base and a spot among the most innovative artists of this generation. Their catalog includes multiple platinum and gold-certified tracks, including The Way Life Goes and Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell Williams), along with the highly successful collaborative project PLUTO X BABY PLUTO with Future. Additionally, UZI's involvement in Migos' hit single "Bad and Boujee" further solidified their reputation for shaping chart-topping collaborations.

For continued Lil Uzi Vert information and updates join Join Cor(e): https://www.welcometocore.com/

CREDITS:

DIRECTOR: CHARLOTTE WALES

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: LIL UZI VERT AND AVA NIRUI

STYLIST: CLARE BYRNE

ARTIST HAIR - ANNETTE ROCHE

ARTIST BARBER - ALEX PIMIENTA

ARTIST GROOMING - BRITTANY WHITFIELD

MAKEUP: AARON DE MEY

HAIR: JOEY GEORGE

SET: LAUREN NIKROOZ

CHOREOGRAPHY: CELIA ROWLSON HALL

