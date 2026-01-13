Lil Uzi Vert's "What You Saying" Soars To No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs Chart, No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs & No. 1 on Rap Streaming Songs via Roc Nation Distribution

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global trailblazer Lil Uzi Vert's single "What You Saying" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs Chart, No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, and No. 1 on Billboard's Rap Streaming Songs chart via Roc Nation Distribution, marking the hitmaker's first set of chart-toppers since becoming a fully-independent artist.

"What You Saying" continues its rapid ascent across the charts, climbing to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and No. 3 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, signaling continued momentum for the song produced by MCVertt. Uzi's song has sparked an array of creator moments across social media as athletes, entertainers, reality TV stars, creators and more create dances to the hit.

Uzi previously reigned atop Billboard's Hot Rap Songs Chart in 2023 with "Just Wanna Rock" and in 2016 with their collaboration with Migos on "Bad and Boujee." This milestone serves as their first No. 1 on that chart since announcing their signing to Roc Nation Distribution in Nov. 2025 and gaining ownership of their masters.

When Uzi unveiled "What You Saying" in Dec. 2025, they released a corresponding dynamic visual for the song that included fashion icons like Supermodel Adriana Lima, Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, Andre Walker, Lourdes Leon, and Lynn Yaeger.

Uzi also appeared in a curated mix of archival Jean Paul Gaultier, Helmut Lang, and Raf Simons, while Thom Browne is spotlighted within the atelier. Marc Jacobs Runway looks are featured on the runway, and Lima wears an iconic glove top from Maison Margiela Spring 2001 and Miss Claire Sullivan.

As part of the release, Uzi also released a limited-edition merch capsule, which is currently available for purchase at https://shop.welcometocore.com/. Prior to releasing "What You Saying," Uzi also delivered a string of releases and visuals for songs like "Chanel Boy," "Relevant" and "Regular."

"What You Saying" adds to his 100+ placements on the Billboard Hot 100, including signature hits such as the Diamond-certified single "XO TOUR Llif3," "Just Wanna Rock," "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and "That Way," among many others.

For continued Lil Uzi Vert information and updates, join Cor(e): https://www.welcometocore.com/.

