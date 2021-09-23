Lilly Endowment contributes $15 million to the American Red Cross

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross today announced a $15 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support ongoing disaster relief efforts underway throughout the United States.

Devastating disasters throughout the United States have affected millions of Americans in 2021. From western wildfires that continue to burn, to multiple hurricanes that have caused destruction in both the Gulf states and the northeast, today thousands are still in need of shelter, food and other support as they begin the long task of recovery from these catastrophic events.

Since June, Red Cross volunteers have been working around the clock in disaster-impacted states to provide some 55,000 total overnight stays in emergency lodgings and serve more than 760,000 meals and snacks. The Atlantic hurricane season will continue through November and tragically, wildfires are expected to continue to burn and threaten homes and communities across the western states. The grant from Lilly Endowment will support immediate Red Cross disaster relief activities, including sheltering, feeding, distribution of emergency supplies, and provision of individual financial assistance, as well as ensure the Red Cross is able to meet anticipated future needs in the coming weeks and months.

"The frequency and intensity of natural disasters throughout our nation is increasing at a remarkable pace, largely driven by changes in our weather," said American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern. "We are deeply grateful for this significant contribution from Lilly Endowment, which will help ensure the Red Cross can alleviate the suffering caused by these events and support communities in need throughout the United States."

"Lilly Endowment has a long history of supporting the disaster relief efforts of The American Red Cross," said Ronni Kloth, the Endowment's vice president for community development. "We are pleased to be able to help as Red Cross works to provide compassionate care and support in communities across the country that have been affected by devastating natural disasters."

Each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country, including home fires, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and wildfires. Red Cross services are provided to people in need of assistance at no cost through the generosity of Red Cross donors.

About Lilly Endowment Inc: Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders' wishes, it supports the causes of community development, education and religion. It funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, though it maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

SOURCE American Red Cross