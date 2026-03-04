Red Cross Volunteer Force Surges 25% -- Driven by Gen Z

Over 325,000 volunteers nationwide are advancing a lifesaving mission rooted in more than half of the country's 250-year history; people can get involved at redcross.org

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Red Cross data released today reveals a national snapshot of volunteerism across generations.

From Gen Z to the Silent Generation, people of all ages comprise the organization's 325,000-plus volunteers — which have increased nearly 25% over the past three years as part of a nationwide post-pandemic rebound. According to demographic estimates shared by most Red Cross volunteers:

Gen Z is the fastest-growing and largest group of volunteers (42%), driven largely by growth in student-led Red Cross clubs.

is the fastest-growing and largest group of volunteers (42%), driven largely by growth in student-led Red Cross clubs. Millennials account for roughly a quarter of volunteers (24%), followed by Baby Boomers (18%) and Gen X (9%) to anchor core mission roles.

account for roughly a quarter of volunteers (24%), followed by (18%) and (9%) to anchor core mission roles. The Silent Generation is the smallest cohort (7%) but contributes a legacy of service that often spans multiple decades.

"For more than half of the country's 250‑year history, the Red Cross mission has endured because compassion is at the heart of communities," said Matt Bertram, vice president, Red Cross Volunteer Services. "Generation after generation, people have come together to deliver care and hope in the face of emergencies — and today, that same generous spirit remains a powerful force connecting us across time."

This month during Red Cross Month, the Red Cross honors how people today deliver support when help can't wait. Every contribution matters — visit redcross.org to get involved by volunteering, making a financial donation, giving blood or taking a class in lifesaving skills.

From Gen Z to the Silent Generation: How People Volunteer with Red Cross

While Gen Z volunteer growth is largely fueled by an increase in Red Cross Clubs, they also represent nearly one-third of blood donor ambassadors nationwide, who welcome blood donors to donation sites. This is an ideal role for those looking to get started with limited training and commitment flexibility.

volunteer growth is largely fueled by an increase in Red Cross Clubs, they also represent of blood donor ambassadors nationwide, who welcome blood donors to donation sites. This is an ideal role for those looking to get started with limited training and commitment flexibility. Millennials account for roughly a quarter of nationwide volunteers who make up local Disaster Action Teams and provide emergency shelter for big disasters. These are frontline roles, where people work as a team to deliver immediate relief and comfort to families.

account for of nationwide volunteers who make up local Disaster Action Teams and provide emergency shelter for big disasters. These are frontline roles, where people work as a team to deliver immediate relief and comfort to families. Gen X represents roughly 1 in 5 people who help families after disasters of all sizes nationwide, whether it's responding to a home fire as a member of a local Disaster Action Team, providing emergency shelter after a major disaster, or helping families transition from a disaster shelter to more sustainable housing.

represents people who help families after disasters of all sizes nationwide, whether it's responding to a home fire as a member of a local Disaster Action Team, providing emergency shelter after a major disaster, or helping families transition from a disaster shelter to more sustainable housing. Baby Boomers are often the backbone for essential roles. They're the largest cohort for many positions, including nearly two-thirds of blood transportation specialists nationwide. In this role, people deliver critical blood products to local hospitals for patients relying on donated blood for survival.

are often the backbone for essential roles. They're the largest cohort for many positions, including of blood transportation specialists nationwide. In this role, people deliver critical blood products to local hospitals for patients relying on donated blood for survival. The Silent Generation are the oldest volunteers at over 80 years old. While they're typically the smallest cohort, they often bring decades of experience to roles across the mission — from caring for families affected by disasters to greeting blood donors to conducting outreach in military communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Red Cross Month?

A: Red Cross Month is a nationwide celebration in March to honor the people who deliver support when help can't wait. It began as a national call to action during WWII for individuals to address growing humanitarian needs. Now, it's a community tradition encouraging people to get involved by donating, giving blood, volunteering or taking a class in lifesaving skills at redcross.org. This year's campaign includes:

The Red Cross is offering free A1C screening in March to test for prediabetes and diabetes on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations, as part of its efforts to support the health of communities. No fasting is required; it's always important to eat a nutritious meal before giving blood. In addition, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See RedCrossBlood.org/March for details.

Financial donations made on March 25 for Disaster Relief will be part of this year's Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to bring together 30,000 supporters to help ensure families don't face disasters alone.

Q: What is Red Cross Giving Day?

A: Red Cross Month culminates with Red Cross Giving Day, which will be held this year on March 25. It's an opportunity for people to come together on one day to help families recover from a home fire or other disaster across the country. Donations can be made at redcross.org/GivingDay.

Q: Where can people find volunteer opportunities?

A: The Red Cross offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities, including helping families after local disasters through our Disaster Action Teams, welcoming blood donors to donation sites as a blood donor ambassador, and delivering lifesaving blood products to local hospitals as a blood transportation specialist. People can find a position that matches their needs at redcross.org.

