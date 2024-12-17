Lilly Endowment Donates $10 Million for American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces

Grant will help build capacity to keep pace with evolving needs of military community

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Endowment Inc. has approved a $10 million grant to the American Red Cross to strengthen and expand its Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) program. This grant will help enhance the organization's critical support for U.S. military members, veterans and their families by providing new technology, expanding support programs and optimizing workforce readiness to meet evolving needs in an increasingly complex global environment.

Lilly Endowment has approved a $10 million grant to the American Red Cross to strengthen and expand its Service to the Armed Forces program, including the Hero Care Network and other vital programs.

The Red Cross has served the military community for more than 140 years, providing a wide range of support to active-duty service members, veterans and their loved ones. The grant will help ensure that the Red Cross continues to be there as needs evolve in the military community.

"Every day, military members and their families face unique challenges — whether it's receiving an emergency message about a loved one or transitioning back to civilian life," said Cliff Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Lilly Endowment's generous support will help us strengthen our services and grow our capacity to meet the increasing needs of military families and veterans. We are deeply grateful for this commitment to our mission."

The investment will enhance several key areas of the Red Cross SAF program, including:

Modernizing technology: Developing a new case management system to improve the delivery of complex casework services in Hero Care Centers for active-duty military members, veterans and their families.

Optimizing the workforce: Increasing the expeditionary mobile readiness of the Red Cross workforce to support military personnel, especially for complex and remote military operations.

Diversifying partnerships and expanding programs: Investing in specialized staff who will work alongside government agencies and private sector partners to enhance collaboration and create sustainable funding opportunities.

"The American Red Cross plays a critical role in helping active-duty military members and their families by supporting them in times of crisis and in helping them transition to life back home after their service to the nation has ended," said, N. Clay Robbins, Lilly Endowment's Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to be able to help the Red Cross strengthen its abilities to provide valuable support to military personnel and veterans and their families to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude."

Lilly Endowment has a longstanding history of supporting the Red Cross, dating back to its first grant in 1941. Most recently, Lilly Endowment made a $5 million grant to support disaster relief efforts in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton. In 2022, Lilly Endowment provided a $40 million grant to help increase Red Cross response capacity to more frequent and intense disasters.

About the Lilly Endowment:

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

