LILLY PULITZER CELEBRATES FIRST RUNWAY SHOW IN 20 YEARS, DEBUTING SPRING '25 WOMEN'S & THEIR REVIVAL OF MENSWEAR

The Spring '25 Runway Show opened with a one-of-a-kind maxi shift, which is the style that started it all, and was followed by 37 showstopping Spring 2025 looks, rooted in the brand's resort aesthetic and styled by Palm Beach stylist Katherine Lande. Also featured on the runway was a new Reserve Capsule of elevated special occasion fashion pieces, building upon the success of the brand's sold-out Anniversary Collection from Spring 2024. Additionally, the show included two special pieces from legendary designers and Palm Beach locals Mark Badgley and James Mischka, who have previously partnered with Lilly Pulitzer for a sell-out collection last Spring. In the show, Lilly x Badgley Mischka returned with two exclusive embellished looks designed especially for this show. To learn more about the looks featured, please visit here .

"Today, we look ahead and celebrate the casual elegance, colorful charm, and sunny spirit that permeates through each whimsical collection. The Spring 2025 Runway Collection began with the essence of art, which is why we launched the collection at the iconic Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. Ann Norton, like Lilly, was a strong female force, and artist, both uniquely drawn to their craft," said Mira Fain, Lilly Pulitzer Executive Vice President of Design & Development. "The Spring 2025 prints draw from the soft-handed watercolor prints layered with overlapping bold, graphic, heritage-inspired positive and grounding pink and green prints inspired by the beauty of nature and the effervescent sprit of Palm Beach.

The Lilly Pulitzer menswear collection, dropping in Spring 2025, is an ode to the brand's first-ever men's collection originating from the 1960s. This inaugural collection will be donning the original name coined by Lilly herself, titled Men's Stuff. This time, the collection is taking inspiration from their heritage coloring and prints reimagined for the modern man. Men's Stuff will pay homage to true menswear resort collections, linen shirts, printed bottoms, polos and swim trunks, printed blazers, ties, and matching pocket squares. The male models on the runway walked along notable Palm Beach locals, including some of the Pulitzer family.

"As we close out our 65th Anniversary celebration and look to the bright future of the brand, there's no better time or place to come back to the runway than with this collaboration honoring the essence of Lilly herself," said Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer. "With such remarkable inspiration from the era of Slim and Lilly, we immediately thought this was the perfect moment to debut our Spring 2025 collection and announce the revival of Men's Stuff." Lilly Pulitzer has offered small drops of menswear in recent years, primarily in the swimwear and casual space. Menswear will be a new business category for 2025 and the brand plans to drop new pieces each season next year.

The show was attended by Mark Badgley, James Mischka, Hannah Selleck, Bobby (Lilly Pulitzer's grandson) and Ivey Leidy, Mary Aarons (Slim Aarons' daughter), Nick and Molly Mele, Lilly Leas Ferreira (granddaughter of Lilly Pulitzer) and more.

The photography exhibition will feature dozens of Aarons' celebrated works alongside a selection of never-before-seen images recently pulled from his archive, including many of Palm Beach icon Lilly Pulitzer. All images are available for purchase, and the proceeds will benefit the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. Never-before-seen pieces of Lilly Pulitzer artwork and an archive of Lilly dresses and iconic Men's collection pieces will be on display from the brand, showcasing the forever relevance of the beloved Palm Beach matriarch. Learn more & plan your visit.

Consumers can learn more about Lilly Pulitzer's Spring 2025 Women's Collection and the launch of Men's Stuff at LillyPulitzer.com and sign up for emails to be the first to know when the collection is available for purchase in February 2025 online and in stores.

About Lilly Pulitzer:

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. To learn more, please visit our website .

SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer