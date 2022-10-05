Lilly Pulitzer Enhances Clienteling and Customer Experiences with Tulip, Now Live in All Stores

Lilly Pulitzer launches Tulip's retail platform to connect with customers at scale and support the modern omnichannel customer journey

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilly Pulitzer's iconic fashion brand has amassed a loyal following with their happy prints, chic styles, and personalized store experience. So, when looking at how to evolve their customer engagement and clienteling strategies, Tulip's mobile-first cloud solution was the natural choice.

The female-founded, American fashion brand caters to a wide variety of ages, lifestyles, and occasions from women's clothing, to swim and activewear, to social occasion dressing, accessories, and more spanning across their online and physical stores. Lilly Pulitzer puts a big emphasis on ensuring that every shopper gets the same high-quality, personal experience no matter where they shop or what they're shopping for.

"Our mission is to consistently deliver superior retail experiences to each of our customers," said Rachael Crews, Lilly Pulitzer Vice President, Digital Commerce, Customer Engagement and Insights. "Tulip lets us connect with customers through an omnichannel journey and consistently delivers the high-touch personal experiences we're known for. Clienteling is an important part of our business and Tulip's solution is best in class."

Lilly Pulitzer has launched Tulip's cloud-based retail platform in 59 stores and uses it to create a connected customer experience that breaks the wall between digital and physical channels. Tulip allows store associates to guide customers through a multi-channel journey and to stay in touch through personalized follow ups and outreach. The platform uses 360-degree profiles and automated workflows to consistently build authentic connections.

"Lilly Pulitzer is an iconic brand that's all about redefining what we know and creating something completely new. That's something that we can relate to at Tulip," said Tulip CEO Ali Asaria. "Working with modern-thinking brands like Lilly Pulitzer that span across generations is exciting because it inspires us to keep finding creative ways to grow and evolve. We are proud to be a part of making a positive impact on their customers today and in the future."

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About Lilly Pulitzer

Lilly Pulitzer speaks to generations of rule-breaking, sun-followers who celebrate the spontaneous bohemian spirit of Lilly Pulitzer. The company's effortless fashions are truly born from an original. It all happened by accident, when in 1959-ish Lilly (McKim) Pulitzer—a stylish Palm Beach hostess and socialite whose husband Peter Pulitzer owned several Florida citrus groves—needed a project of her own. With Peter's produce, she opened a juice stand on Via Mizner, just off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer's business was a hit, but squeezing oranges, lemons, limes, and pink grapefruit made a mess of her clothes. Realizing that she needed a juice stand uniform, Lilly asked her dressmaker to design a dress that would camouflage the stains. The result? A comfortable sleeveless shift dress made of bright, colorful printed cotton in pink, green, yellow and orange. Although her customers liked Lilly's juice, they loved her shift dresses. Soon Lilly was selling more shift dresses than juice, so she decided to stop squeezing and focus on designing and selling her "Lillys." Lilly Pulitzer became a fashion sensation and a creator of authentic American resort wear as we know it. The brand recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to create authentic printed styles straight from the in-house print design studio.

Media Contact

Rachel Kuper, VP Marketing

1 855-834-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Tulip