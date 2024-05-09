LILLY PULITZER UNVEILS NEW LOGO FOR FIRST TIME IN FIFTEEN YEARS AS THEY ROLL OUT A MODERNIZED BRAND REFRESH

In partnership with a collective of female creatives including Paula Scher from Pentagram, Lilly Pulitzer tapped into their rich heritage to create a new evolution of their brand identity. "It's the perfect balance of combining the roots of the brand with a modern take," says Mira Fain, Executive Vice President of Design and Development at Lilly Pulitzer. "We want new, powerful branding that is as identifiable, confident yet playful as the Lilly brand is today."

The redesign is years in the making. The brand took an immersive approach as they worked with 3 female-led teams, Kramer Design Group for brand strategy, Pentagram for logo & visual identity, and RoAndCo Studio for the brandmark. All taking inspiration from Palm Beach, where the brand originated American Resort Wear, they collectively offer visions of how the brand reflects Lilly Pulitzer's distinguished mark on resort fashion. With a modernized typeface and revisioning, the brand looks to keep their mission of optimism and a sunshine top of mind into the next generation.

"It felt like the right time to revisit how we present ourselves to the world," says Michelle Kelly, CEO of Lilly Pulitzer, who has been with the company for nearly two decades. "We are always looking for fresh ways to show up for our customers, and a focus on brand modernization while simultaneously celebrating the brand's 65th anniversary is a beautiful balance of heritage and innovation."

Consumers can expect the brand to play with the logo mark as an engineered pattern, expected to be seen within upcoming collections in their expanded shoes and handbag assortments, in addition to small goods and their growing category of activewear and sportswear.

About Lilly Pulitzer:

In 1959, Lilly Pulitzer set out to create her own happiness, opening a juice stand in Palm Beach. In need of an everyday uniform, she asked her dressmaker for something to camouflage splashes of citrus juice. The result? A comfortable, sleeveless shift dress made of colorful printed cotton.

Since those early days, Lilly designs have been beloved for their casual glamour, vibrant optimism, and endlessly joyful spirit. Lilly was an original with the confidence to break all the rules, the humility to pull it off, and the vision to make women feel as good as they look. Today, her spirit is reflected in the brand's imaginative prints and lively colors, which inspire everyone to shine bright and stand out. www.lillypulitzer.com

SOURCE Lilly Pulitzer