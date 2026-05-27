LILY POND GROUP EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH FOUR WALLS IRISH AMERICAN WHISKEY, CONTINUING MISSION TO SCALE CULTURE-DEFINING BRANDS

Founded by the creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the fast-growing whiskey brand joins LPG's portfolio of culturally driven brands

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Pond Group (LPG), a beverage alcohol incubator founded by Jesse Bongiovi and dedicated to building the next generation of lifestyle-focused brands that connect with today's culture-driven consumers, today announced Four Walls Irish American Whiskey as its newest official brand partner. The partnership further expands LPG's growing portfolio of brands rooted in authenticity, storytelling, and cultural connection.

Lily Pond Group

"As we continue building Lily Pond Group, we're focused on partnering with brands that have a strong identity, an authentic community, and a clear cultural point of view," says Jesse Bongiovi, Co-Founder of Hampton Water Rosé and Founder & Creative Director of LPG. "Four Walls Irish American Whiskey embodies exactly that. The brand has created something incredibly special by celebrating connection, camaraderie, and the timeless culture of the bar—values that resonate so deeply with today's consumers. We're excited to work alongside the team as they continue building momentum and taking the brand to the next level."

Founded by three of the most beloved bartenders on TV's longest-running live action sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob Mac, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is a celebration of the bar, and the good times that happen within its four walls. The brand proudly embraces its Irish American identity through both its story and its liquid: a blend of smooth Irish whiskey and bold American rye that delivers the best of both worlds in one bottle.

Built alongside top bartenders from some of the world's best bars, Four Walls was designed with them in mind—crafted to be smooth enough for shots while bold enough to stand up in classic cocktails. Since launch, Four Walls has quickly established strong momentum, including doubling volume year-over-year and building meaningful traction in on-premise accounts.

"We always believed the best moments happen when people come together, share stories, and raise a glass," say Four Walls founders Rob Mac, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton. "Four Walls was built to celebrate that feeling. From day one, we set out to create something authentic to the culture we love, working closely with bartenders to ensure every detail—from the blend itself to how the bottle feels behind the bar—reflected that vision. Partnering with Jesse and LPG feels like a natural fit, and we're excited for what's ahead as we continue inviting more people to join the gang and toast 'to the bar.'"

The addition of Four Walls Irish American Whiskey follows LPG's previously announced partnerships with Hampton Water Rosé, Five Springs Infused Bourbon, and Mezcal Mezul, reinforcing the company's mission to identify, support, and scale the next generation of culturally resonant beverage brands poised for long-term growth.

About Lily Pond Group

Lily Pond Group (LPG) is a lifestyle brand incubator founded by Jesse Bongiovi, Co-Founder of Hampton Water Rosé. Built on the belief that the strongest brands are born from authenticity, community, and quality, LPG partners with visionary founders to build the next wave of culturally resonant lifestyle companies. Through hands-on support across sales, distribution, marketing, and operations, LPG helps emerging brands scale quickly, sustainably, and with purpose. For more information, please visit www.LilyPondGroup.com.

About Four Walls Irish American Whiskey

Four Walls is an award-winning Irish American Whiskey brand from Rob Mac, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton that is a tribute to the four walls that bring us together - the bar. 'The Better Brown blends Irish whiskey with American rye, making it smooth enough for shots and bold enough to hold its own in classic cocktails - a true utility whiskey for bartenders. A proud partner of Wrexham AFC, Four Walls is available via e-commerce across the U.S. and on shelves and back bars in PA, NY, CA, FL, TX, MA, LA, KY, TN, NJ, MD, DE, and D.C., with more markets coming soon. Become a "regular" by following @FourWallsWhiskey on Instagram or signing up for the newsletter at FourWallsWhiskey.com. Please enjoy The Better Brown responsibly.

SOURCE Lily Pond Group