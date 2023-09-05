LILYSILK Honors International Day of Charity: 1,500 Eye Masks Donated to National Breast Cancer Foundation

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the International Day of Charity, occurring on September 5, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is proud to announce it is continuing its support to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ® (NBCF) to promote breast cancer awareness.

LILYSILK Donates 1500 Eye Masks to National Breast Cancer Foundation
This year, LILYSILK is donating 1,500 Ideal Silk Eye Masks to support NBCF's mission. These eye masks will be used in NBCF's HOPE Kits, a tangible expression of hope, providing comfort & encouragement to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. This follows last year's $5,000 donation to the NBCF, which helped to support the charity and Helping Women Now® by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through essential, life-saving programs and services.

LILYSILK's contributions to National Breast Cancer Foundation align with the global effort to support charitable causes and improve the well-being of individuals worldwide. The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) encompass a comprehensive framework for sustainable development, including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being. By supporting breast cancer awareness and providing comfort to women undergoing treatment, LILYSILK's donation contributes to achieving this SDG, promoting the health and well-being of individuals affected by breast cancer.

The International Day of Charity, recognized by the United Nations, aims to raise awareness and mobilize individuals and organizations to contribute to the betterment of society. LILYSILK is honored to continue its commitment to philanthropy and its partnership with NBCF for the second consecutive year.

The donation to NBCF to mark the International Day of Charity coincides with the 13th birthday celebrations of LILYSILK. As the silk brand celebrates this milestone with a special campaign running from August 8, LILYSILK CEO David Wang reaffirmed their commitment to making a positive impact on individuals' lives and the environment.

"Throughout our journey, LILYSILK has always recognized that our growth is deeply intertwined with the support and trust we receive from society," said Wang. "At the heart of LILYSILK lies our unwavering commitment to care for one another and the planet. It is this driving force that fuels our determination to give back to the community and embrace our corporate social responsibility. Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

