LILYSILK Launches Its Gorgeous 2023 Fall Collection, The Art of Living

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is launching its 2023 Fall Collection, themed The Art of Living, today. LILYSILK is encouraging silk lovers to explore "the art of living" and appreciate the delicate, elegant, and poetic side of the global silk icon's gorgeous autumn pieces.

The Collection features crafted silk and meticulously woven cashmere, perfect for transitioning into the new season and is full to the brim with beautiful new colors, including:

The new black and white stripes of the Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt that are stable and restrained. This elegant 100% silk shirt endows it with a delicate touch and the bold vertical stripes in classic colors make it suitable for any occasion. Exquisitely fashioned from 100% Mulberry Charmeuse silk, the Tailored Silk Shirt is breathable and effortlessly lightweight, offering a gentle touch against the skin. A refined silhouette with classic new Black and Dark Olive colors brings timeless style and comfort, perfect for autumn.

Key new products include:

The attention-grabbing Nipped Waist Crêpe de Chine Blouse exquisitely crafted from LILYSILK's signature crepe de chine is lightweight and durable. Dramatic folds and cuts at the waist emphasize the figure and feminine charisma, and the long, slightly puffed sleeves enhance the slimness of the upper body.

Luxuriously soft and delicately warm autumn sweaters crafted from ultra-fine cashmere and merino wool embrace the wearer in a cozy elegance. The 100% Gemini Cashmere Cardigan and Shirt Set elevates any wardrobe with a mock neck 100% cashmere shirt with color-blocked cuffs and a hem that flexibly suits the office or alfresco aperitifs. A matching Gemini Cashmere Cardigan with Contrasting Hem can be paired for a complete look.

"We carefully selected Untermyer Park and Gardens in the Big Apple to shoot our new Fall Collection which showcases the unique charm of LILYSILK and presents a perfect fusion of art and life. Inspired by the beauty and creativity found in every aspect of life, The Art of Living Collection showcases an array of meticulously crafted pieces that embody elegance, sophistication, and versatility," says David Wang, LILYSILK, CEO. "We would like to invite LILYSILK lovers to explore our new collection, immerse themselves in its enchanting designs, and discover the art of living through fashion."

