LILYSILK Opens First-Ever Concept Store in New York, Expanding Its Global Footprint with a Stunning Retail Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, celebrates the grand opening of its first-ever concept store in the heart of Manhattan's vibrant Meatpacking District with a spectacular event on February 27, 2025. Located at 654 Hudson Street, the store invites customers to experience the brand's commitment to premium silk craftsmanship in an immersive retail environment.

LILYSILK's First-Ever Concept Store in 654 Hudson Street, New York

After 15 years of steady growth, this milestone marks LILYSILK's expansion into brick-and-mortar retail, bringing its renowned silk apparel, bedding, and accessories to an iconic shopping destination.

Blending seamlessly with the neighborhood's upscale boutiques and cultural landmarks, the store reflects LILYSILK's refined aesthetic. Designed by ViaClover, a renowned Southern California-based firm, the space features a clean LILY WHITE backdrop with LILY GREEN accents, creating an inviting and elegant atmosphere.

"The store is a blank canvas, allowing LILYSILK's designs to take center stage," said Alexander Meder, Vice President & General Manager of LILYSILK Retail & Wholesale. "The accents of LILY GREEN artwork and comfortable lounge areas enhance the luxurious shopping experience, while carefully designed racks and wardrobes create the familiar feel of a home closet."

LILYSILK's exclusive grand opening event will welcome over 100 media representatives, industry professionals, and brand loyalists, introduce guests to the brand's creative vision and mark the public debut of LILYSILK's Creative Director, Yijia Shen.

Guests will receive the exclusive LILYSILK Dreamer Set, featuring a silk pillowcase, eye mask, and silk scrunchies — designed for better sleep, healthier skin, and ultimate relaxation — along with the opportunity to personalize their purchases through a custom embroidery experience with two on-site embroidery machines. To further celebrate the store's opening, customers will also receive a special gift with any in-store purchase.

Visit Us at:

654 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

Operating Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

– Saturday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

– Sunday: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

"We are thrilled to introduce LILYSILK's first concept store in New York, a city that represents innovation, style, and timeless elegance," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "This space is more than a store — it's a destination for those who appreciate the finest silk craftsmanship, sustainable fashion, and modern luxury. Join us in this monumental moment as we grow together with the community."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630125/LILYSILK_s_First_Ever_Concept_Store_654_Hudson_Street_New_York.jpg