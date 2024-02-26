LIM College Announces Annual Student-Produced Fashion Show will be April 19 at the Glasshouse in NYC

LIM College

26 Feb, 2024, 10:10 ET

The LIM Fashion Show is being transformed into an industry "must-attend" event with a noteworthy cast of design talent, industry mentors and honorary chairs

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College today announced that its annual student-produced fashion show will be held April 19 at 6 p.m. at New York City's famed Glasshouse at 660 12th Ave.

The show, which is planned, produced, and executed entirely by students, is being transformed into an industry must-attend event aimed at uplifting emerging New York City designers, especially those who design with diversity and inclusivity in mind.

The LIM Fashion Show will also offer exclusive opportunities for the fashion industry to connect with the next generation of talent in the business of fashion and will benefit the Verma Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to giving high-quality wig caps to cancer patients experiencing hair loss.

Noteworthy LIM alumni industry mentors, including Joshua Danforth, Senior Director of Visual Merchandising Capabilities for Walmart; Gina Mercatili, Visual Production Supervisor-Windows and Special Store Projects for Bloomingdale's; Lulu Palmer, Founder of creative agency Haus Eleven; Kevin Schmidt, Founder, K&L Events; Brandon Smithwrick, Head of Content at Kickstarter, and Aubriana Sweet, Founder and Head Creative for A Sweet Production, will share their knowledge, guidance and support with LIM students as they plan and execute the show this year.

Honorary event chairs will include Kirsten Ferguson, the enigmatic and inspiring running instructor at Peloton; Emme, the award-winning American supermodel, body advocate, and Founder of the True Beauty Foundation; Elliot Carlyle, Founder of CURRENT.LY Global and a fashion and jewelry industry consultant, and Natasha Verma, Fox5NY News Anchor and Founder of the Verma Foundation.

"The 2024 LIM Fashion Show will be unlike any event our students have produced in nearly eight decades," said Ron Marshall, LIM College President. "The college is transforming every aspect of the production and giving students an incredible opportunity to deliver a world-class event while learning alongside industry leaders, advisors, designers, and partners in the process," he said.

"While the students are elevating the experience this year, we are also creating exclusive opportunities for leading brands and organizations within fashion and retail to meet emerging talent within the business. This includes not only top students in the business of fashion at LIM, but also emerging local design talent in New York. Any industry organization that wants to tap into who and what is next within fashion will find value in attending this year's LIM Fashion Show," Marshall added.

Planning for the LIM Fashion Show is ongoing and designers, industry leaders, brands, retailers, and those interested in being involved in the event or sponsoring it may contact Consulting Fashion Show Producer Rachel Willingham at [email protected].

About LIM College
Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, Macy's, and Google.

