LIM College Holds 2026 Commencement at Lincoln Center

Keynote speaker Elyce Arons, Co-Founder and CEO of Frances Valentine, advises graduates to set goals, go the extra mile, prioritize relationships, and take risks early

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College held its 87th annual Commencement ceremony at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center, on May 17 at 1 p.m. Approximately 500 students received master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees at the event, which included a keynote address from Elyce Arons, Co-Founder and CEO of Frances Valentine, and co-founder of Kate Spade.

Arons received a Distinguished Achievement Award as well as an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree at the ceremony.

LIM College held its 87th annual Commencement ceremony on May 17, 2026. (l to r:) 2026 Salutatorian, Andrea Garrido Torre; Tamika Young, Class of 2005 / Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Hinge; LIM College President Ron Marshall; Elyce Arons, Co-Founder and CEO of Frances Valentine; 2026 Valedictorian, Fernanda Mannarino Brasil Siqueira. Photo credit: Thornton Studios.

Arons, who is a member of the board of the LIM Fashion Education Foundation, which provides scholarships and educational enhancements to LIM College students, opened her keynote by sharing the story of how, as a high school student, she was introduced to Earl Nightingale's The Strangest Secret. His simple but powerful message that, "We become what we think about," particularly resonated.

"Gradually, through our own thinking, through the choices we make, the habits we form, and the actions we repeat, we become what we think about," Arons said. "That idea stayed with me throughout my life."

Arons went on to offer graduates four principles to consider as they step into what comes next: "You don't need a perfect plan, but you do need a goal," "Work hard and then go the extra mile," "Relationships are important," and "Take risks early, when the stakes are lower." She expanded on each, including the importance of having a goal that graduates should write down and hold in their minds, advising them that, "Once you choose a direction, your mind starts working for you instead of against you." She also shared that "effort is everything" and "the dividends from hard work compound faster than you think."

Arons talked further about the importance of relationships and counseled graduates that, "Networking does not mean collecting business cards. It means listening, showing genuine interest and staying in touch even when you don't need anything."

Under her fourth principle, Arons advised graduates to take risks early in their careers. "Move somewhere unfamiliar. Try a role that stretches you. Say yes before you feel ready. Some risks won't work out, but that's OK. Regret usually comes not from trying and failing but from never trying at all."

In closing, Arons reassured the graduates, "You don't need to have it all figured out. You just need to decide what kind of person you want to become and take intentional steps toward that every day. The world needs your creativity, your unique ideas, your determination, and your imagination."

In what he called a "last lesson from LIM" for the Class of 2026, President Ron Marshall advised students that they are graduating into a world that is vastly different from the past, where, "Old playbooks are no longer relevant, and career paths are anything but linear."

Marshall highlighted that in today's environment of AI and big data, "The human aspect matters more than ever, and skills developed at LIM, including critical thinking abilities, communication skills, and technical know-how, have empowered you to exercise the greatest gift in life. You have agency. You are the architect of your future."

Marshall went on to discuss the importance of accountability as it relates to students' future careers, including owning their own career trajectory. He also stressed the importance of accountability not only in the professional sphere, but also in family and personal relationships and society at large.

Marshall concluded by advising graduating students to, "Be consistent and trustworthy in a time of noise, be human in a time of machines, and leave people and places stronger than when you arrived."

Tamika Young, from LIM's Class of 2005, now Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Hinge, received the Maxwell F. Marcuse Award. Named for LIM's founder, it is the College's highest alumni honor.

Jeanine Polizzi, a full-time faculty member in LIM College's Marcuse School of Graduate Studies, received the Adrian G. Marcuse Award for Teaching Excellence. Named in honor of LIM College's president from 1972-2002, this award is given to a faculty member who performs in exemplary fashion in the classroom and consistently embodies the College's core values.

Hannah Talavera of Little Silver, New Jersey, was the undergraduate Class of 2026 student speaker. Srishti Bagaria from Mumbai, India, was the graduate Class of 2026 speaker. Fernanda Mannarino Brasil Siqueira of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was the undergraduate Valedictorian and Andrea Garrido Torre of Austin, Texas, was Salutatorian.

LIM College's 2026 Commencement ceremony will be available for on-demand viewing at: https://www.limcollege.edu/commencement

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2025. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for brands and companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, The TJX Companies, Prada, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike. LIM is part of the Japan Educational Foundation (JEF) global portfolio of colleges and universities focused on fashion, design, technology, and other career fields.

Contact:

Anne Roman

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Meredith Finnin

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646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM College