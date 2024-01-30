LIM College Partners with InUni to Expand Opportunities for International Students

Partnership reinforces LIM's position as a global leader in education for the business of fashion and lifestyle

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College President Ron Marshall today announced that the Manhattan-based institution, which is a global leader in higher education for the business of fashion and lifestyle, has entered a strategic partnership with InUni.

InUni is part of Global University Systems (GUS), an internationally renowned network of higher education institutions dedicated to delivering top-quality education on a global scale.

The initial goal of the partnership is to connect international students with the innovative and creative business degree programs and educational opportunities that LIM offers in New York City. InUni will assist LIM in raising awareness of the college's experience-based and fashion industry-focused STEM degree offerings.

"LIM College excels at preparing students for their dream careers in fashion and lifestyle through an innovative and immersive educational experience that prioritizes learning by doing, individualized attention from industry expert faculty, and strong relationships with industry partners who provide our students with project-based study opportunities, internships, and ultimately jobs," Marshall said.

Marshall continued, "We share InUni's values of innovation, academic excellence, and student success, as well as a common commitment to creating opportunities for students around the world. At LIM, we strongly believe that diversity in the student base leads to a higher quality educational experience and provides our industry partners with a richer talent pipeline. This new partnership will further enhance our position as a global leader in higher education within fashion and lifestyle."

Commenting on the collaboration, David Fisher, Chairman of InUni said, "We are thrilled to partner with LIM College, a true pioneer in fashion and lifestyle education. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing top-quality education on a global scale. Together, we seek to empower international students to thrive in the dynamic and innovative field of business, setting them on a path to impactful careers and successfully navigating an ever-evolving global landscape. This partnership exemplifies our shared values of innovation, academic excellence, and a dedication to shaping the future of education."

About LIM College
Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, Macy's, and the National Football League.

About InUni
InUni, a Global University Systems (GUS) company, is an international student counseling partner with several leading institutions across the UK, USA, and Europe. It supports international students through their application and admissions journey to institutions that suit their interests and academic qualifications. InUni also works with several global partners for direct outreach to students interested in studying at various international destinations.

