Limble Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Brian Germain as Chief Revenue Officer

To support rapid company growth, the Computer Maintenance Management System (CMMS) provider grows its executive leadership team

LEHI, Utah, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble , provider of the preferred CMMS and Asset Management platform , today announced the appointment of Brian Germain as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With impressive growth and recent accomplishments, including recognition as the top ranking CMMS platform on G2's list of Highest Satisfaction products , Limble continues to expand its executive bench to support the increasing demand.

Brian Germain brings over 16 years of experience in technology sales leadership to Limble. Most recently, Brian served as the CRO for Motive, a fleet operations technology company, and held sales leadership positions at high-profile companies such as Uber and Google.

"In working with fleet management and operations teams, I gained insight into the challenges businesses face due to antiquated systems. When I saw the innovative, easy-to-use solution Limble is offering their customers, I knew this was a team I had to be a part of," said Brian Germain, CRO of Limble. "I'm excited to bring my expertise in building and managing large revenue teams to help a category leader continue to grow and connect with new customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Germain to the team," said Bryan Christiansen, CEO and founder of Limble. "He not only brings extensive sales and leadership experience, but also a true passion for serving our customers. I am confident that he will take our go-to-market teams to new heights as we continue to revolutionize the world of maintenance."

About Limble

Limble delivers software designed by maintenance professionals, for maintenance professionals. Founded in 2015, the company created a modern CMMS that empowers maintenance professionals to implement preventive maintenance, easily manage assets, gain control of inventory, streamline workflows, report KPIs, organize work orders and realize millions of dollars in cost savings from reduced downtime, parts spend, labor and improved productivity. Thousands of customers worldwide trust Limble including McDonald's, Nike, Pepsi, DHL Global Forwarding and more.

Media Contact:

Emily Ashley

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Limble