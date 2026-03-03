Limble Launches Technician-First Mobile App for Speed, Reliability, and Maintenance Execution

LEHI, Utah, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limble, the modern maintenance and asset management platform, today announced the launch of its new mobile app—a faster, technician-first experience designed specifically for usability and maintenance execution in the field.

Limble's new mobile app offers a faster, technician-first experience

Limble has long prioritized a technician-first approach to maintenance technology. As more maintenance teams adopt modern platforms, the need for an even better mobile application has become clear. Limble rebuilt its mobile experience to prioritize speed, simplicity, and real-world execution. The new Limble mobile app helps technicians complete work orders, locate assets on a job site, capture notes and photos, and stay productive wherever work happens. Advanced configuration remains available on Limble's web platform for planning and oversight.

"Maintenance teams told us they needed a mobile experience that helps technicians move quickly so they can focus on the work itself," said Michael Scappa, Chief Product Officer at Limble. "Instead of trying to force every administrative function onto a small screen, we intentionally designed mobile and desktop to each do what they're best at. We'll continue to thoughtfully expand the app's functionality with our innovative AI and other features that best fit technicians' needs on the go."

Key highlights of the new Limble mobile app include:

Clear visibility into tasks with calendar and completed task views;

Expanded offline functionality where connectivity is unreliable;

Faster global search and QR code scanning for assets and parts.

Users of the new Limble mobile application report faster adoption and improved usability among technicians. Teams consistently cite fast completion of work and high adoption of the app compared to legacy mobile tools. "The new mobile app feels easy to use for technicians, with less cognitive load," said Ben Schrandt, Program Data Analyst for the City of Albuquerque. "After just one day of training, our team was already confidently using it."

A seamless mobile experience also strengthens CMMS data discipline. When technicians can easily and accurately log work in the field, data quality improves—an essential driver of cross-functional trust. Limble's survey of more than 200 customer organizations * showed that organizational trust in asset data was 12x higher where maintenance work and data were captured consistently and accurately.

The new Limble mobile app is now the default mobile experience for all new customers. Existing customers can begin using the new app immediately by downloading it from mobile app stores and logging in with their existing Limble account—no data migration or reconfiguration required. Limble will continue to support customers on the legacy Limble CMMS mobile app during the transition period.

The launch reinforces Limble's broader commitment to delivering a best-in-class technician experience while providing maintenance leaders with the configuration, reporting, and oversight tools they need on desktop. More than 3,500 manufacturers and facilities management teams across the globe use Limble's maintenance and asset management platform. Customers consistently highlight the platform's ease of use and reliability—a reputation reinforced by Limble's recognition in the G2 2026 Best Software Awards , which honor top software companies based on verified user reviews and market presence data.

To learn more about the new Limble mobile app, visit limble.com/mobile or request a demo.

About Limble

Limble is the modern maintenance and asset management platform. It empowers teams to increase uptime, extend asset life, and bring together maintenance and asset management on one platform. By unifying asset data, work orders, preventive maintenance, inventory, and analytics, Limble simplifies work for technicians and drives asset decisions with confidence. Learn more at limble.com .

Media contact:

Irina Efremova

[email protected]

* Methodology: Survey conducted in Jan-Feb 2026 among 200+ manufacturing and asset-intensive organizations with participants including maintenance managers, directors, supervisors, and operations leaders across small, mid-market, and enterprise organizations.

SOURCE Limble