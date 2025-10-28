Limited Homesites Remain at Richmond American Community in Roseville

Select quick move-in options are currently available at Seasons at Sierra Vista

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., has announced that Seasons at Sierra Vista (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtSierraVista) has entered its Final Opportunity phase in Roseville. A limited number of single- and two-story homes remain available at this gated Placer County community.

Community highlights:

The Moonstone is one of six eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Sierra Vista in Roseville, California.

New single- and two-story homes with open layouts

Six inspired floor plans showcasing designer details

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,730 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment

Convenient access to Sacramento via CA-65 and I-80

Beautiful model homes for sale

Open for sales by appointment only

Seasons at Sierra Vista is located at 2057 Quartz Cove Way in Roseville. Call 916.581.7001 to schedule a tour. Visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.