Richmond American Purchases New Homesites at Hickory Pointe

The builder offers flexible floor plans designed for a variety of lifestyles

DICKSON, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Tennessee, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce that it has purchased and closed on 191 homesites in Dickson. The land is set to become the builder's latest addition to the popular Hickory Pointe neighborhood, located less than 45 miles from downtown Nashville. Richmond American was the builder of the first phase of this community as well. Future homebuyers will be able to choose from an array of beautiful floor plans and add their personal touches with eye-catching fixture and finish options.

Richmond American’s new addition to the Hickory Pointe community in Dickson, Tennessee, will showcase an impressive array of new homes with open layouts.

Community highlights:

New single-family homes

Design personalization available

Easy access to parks & recreation centers

Close proximity to shopping & dining in downtown Dickson

Zoned for Dickson County schools

Hickory Pointe will be located at West Maple Bend and East Piney Road in Dickson. Call 615.814.3053 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

