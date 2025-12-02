Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Buckeye Community

Portfolio at Verrado is scheduled to debut on Saturday, December 6

BUCKEYE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Portfolio at Verrado (RichmondAmerican.com/PortfolioAtVerrado) in Buckeye. This exciting addition to the popular Verrado masterplan showcases an impressive array of ranch-style floor plans with open layouts.

The Cassandra is one of three exceptional Richmond American floor plans available at Portfolio at Verrado in Buckeye, Arizona.

Offering quick move-in homes with professionally curated fixtures and finishes and to-be-built homes with exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization), Portfolio at Verrado appeals to a variety of homebuyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/PortfolioAtVerradoGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Portfolio at Verrado on Saturday, December 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary food truck fare and take home some giveaway items, courtesy of Richmond American Homes.

More about Portfolio at Verrado:

New ranch-style homes from the $500s

3 to 4 bed & approx. 2,370 to 2,500 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Personalization options & quick move-in opportunities

Gourmet kitchens, deluxe primary bathrooms & 3-car garages available

Community pool, golf course, clubhouse, parks, playgrounds & more

Near notable schools, shopping, dining, entertainment & recreation

Portfolio at Verrado is located at 20280 W. Exeter Boulevard in Buckeye. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

