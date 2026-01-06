Limited Space Remains as The Union at Fishers District Welcomes Cunningham Restaurant Group and Flower Child

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service, nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading commercial real estate developers, announced today that Cunningham Restaurant Group and Flower Child have both signed leases at The Union at Fishers District in Fishers, further strengthening the project's position as a premier dining, retail and lifestyle destination.

"Each new lease underscores the strong demand we're seeing from best-in-class restaurant and retail brands," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift Commercial. "The mix of national, regional and local concepts coming together here will create a dynamic environment that positively impacts both the Fishers community and the broader Indianapolis market."

Cunningham Restaurant Group, the Indianapolis-based hospitality group behind Rize, BRU Burger Bar, Provision, Livery, Vida, and other concepts, has signed a lease for a two-story building with plans for approximately 5,700 square feet of fine dining upstairs and a 2,400-square-foot bar on the ground floor offering small plates. The concept is currently being finalized and is expected to be unique to the Fishers market and to the CRG portfolio, making this the newest of CRG's 20+ restaurant concepts in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Flower Child will open their second Indianapolis-area restaurant at The Union, securing a 3,500-square-foot freestanding building. The restaurant will offer its feel-good-eats in a vibrant atmosphere, with a fully customizable menu featuring bowls, wraps, salads, mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins that cater to all lifestyles. This location will add to the restaurant's growing footprint across the U.S.

In addition to Cunningham Restaurant Group and Flower Child, Thompson Thrift has recently signed leases with specialized desserts and beverages shop Dot Sugar and the lively restaurant and bar The Oakmont, adding to the project's diverse mix of retail and lifestyle offerings. Previously announced tenants at The Union include Piedra, Kitchen Social, Niku Sushi, Everbowl, Racha Thai, Renova Aesthetics, Sweathouz, Unplug Soy Candles and a jewelry store.

Remaining office, retail and restaurant opportunities within the development include:

Two retail/restaurant spaces slated for third-quarter delivery

Approximately 1,300 square feet at the base of the new two-story Cunningham Restaurant Group restaurant



Approximately 4,800 divisible square feet at the base of a new 250-unit luxury apartment community The Union Flats and adjacent to the upscale Japanese restaurant Niku Sushi

and adjacent to the upscale Japanese restaurant Approximately 70,000 square feet of Class A office space

Located near Interstate 69 and 116th Street, The Union is one of five developments within the expansive, master-planned Fishers District. The mixed-use development will create a true urban experience with retail and restaurant space, Class A office space, a 135-room AC Hotels by Marriott, a luxury multifamily community, and structured parking to support residents, office users, and visitors.

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase. Once completed, the $750 million development will span 123 acres and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping, and entertainment options connected by well-designed walking paths that allow residents and visitors to explore the master-planned development on foot.

For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of high-quality real estate projects across the country.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift