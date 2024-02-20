Limmi adds Oncobiomix as customer of Disease Insights Platform, powering microbiome-based risk prediction for cancer

News provided by

Limmi

20 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limmi - an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data - announced that Oncobiomix, a leader in prostate cancer assessment profiles using microbiome risk scores, has selected Limmi's Disease Insights Platform to power their new test.

Limmi utilizes cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, offering their customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, radically changing the way their customers manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

Oncobiomix's mission is to empower patients with personalized data acquired from their own microbiome. The microbiome is the microbes that live on and within us. There are nearly as many bacteria that live in our gut as we have human cells in our body. The microbes can have connections to our genetics, immune system, exposures, diet, and many other functions. Oncobiomix has developed artificial intelligence methods to provide analysis of the complex connections within the microbiome data as it relates to disease. This is a technology that could unlock clues that could revolutionize personalized approaches to health.

"Limmi's disease insights platform will drastically reduce our time to market and give us the ability to continuously improve our AI models," states Dr. Michael Liss, founder of Oncobiomix and professor and chief of the Division of Urologic Oncology in the Department of Urology at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. "Our partnership with Limmi combined with our revolutionary microbiome risk prediction biomarker is poised to transform how we think about cancer risk, starting with prostate cancer."

Oncobiomix will use Limmi's Disease Insights Platform to power their AI models for predicting prostate cancer risk. The platform will be used to trained additional improved models for prostate cancer risk as well as other cancer risk profiles as Oncobiomix adds new IP to their portfolio of risk detection diagnostics.

"With Oncobiomix's AI powered microbiome risk profile platform, we are confident our partnership will yield tremendous results," said Bryan Ivory, Limmi President and Chief Technology Officer. "We are proud to help Oncobiomix enhance microbiome-based disease risk predictions, by sifting through the large genetic datasets and providing new AI models and insights that continuously learn and improve over time."

About Limmi
Founded in 2022, Limmi is an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data, turning them into actionable insights that make a difference in people's lives.

At Limmi, we utilize cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, enabling us to offer our customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, revolutionizing the way they manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

About Oncobiomix
Oncobiomix was founded in 2023 after a substantial breakthrough in a microbiome research study that has been collecting data for over 7 years. The microbiome startup is dedicated to early cancer detection and unlocking the microbiomes impact on disease. The inherent interest in the microbiome is that unlike our genetics, there is a potential to modify our microbiome. Lifestyle modification remains a major influence on disease including cancer risk. Oncobiomix is focused on creating microbiome-based biomarkers for cancer risk starting with prostate cancer.

SOURCE Limmi

Also from this source

Limmi Disease Insights Platform to be used in university hospital setting to improve detection of kidney stone disease recurrence

Limmi Disease Insights Platform to be used in university hospital setting to improve detection of kidney stone disease recurrence

Limmi, a startup specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Data Insights for life sciences, today announced it will be using Limmi's disease...
Limmi Strengthens Board with Addition of Healthcare Industry Executive and Technology Veteran

Limmi Strengthens Board with Addition of Healthcare Industry Executive and Technology Veteran

Limmi, a company specializing in AI-driven insights for life sciences, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with two key...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.