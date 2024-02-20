Limmi adds Oncobiomix as customer of Disease Insights Platform, powering microbiome-based risk prediction for cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limmi - an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data - announced that Oncobiomix, a leader in prostate cancer assessment profiles using microbiome risk scores, has selected Limmi's Disease Insights Platform to power their new test.

Limmi utilizes cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, offering their customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, radically changing the way their customers manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

Oncobiomix's mission is to empower patients with personalized data acquired from their own microbiome. The microbiome is the microbes that live on and within us. There are nearly as many bacteria that live in our gut as we have human cells in our body. The microbes can have connections to our genetics, immune system, exposures, diet, and many other functions. Oncobiomix has developed artificial intelligence methods to provide analysis of the complex connections within the microbiome data as it relates to disease. This is a technology that could unlock clues that could revolutionize personalized approaches to health.

"Limmi's disease insights platform will drastically reduce our time to market and give us the ability to continuously improve our AI models," states Dr. Michael Liss, founder of Oncobiomix and professor and chief of the Division of Urologic Oncology in the Department of Urology at the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio. "Our partnership with Limmi combined with our revolutionary microbiome risk prediction biomarker is poised to transform how we think about cancer risk, starting with prostate cancer."

Oncobiomix will use Limmi's Disease Insights Platform to power their AI models for predicting prostate cancer risk. The platform will be used to trained additional improved models for prostate cancer risk as well as other cancer risk profiles as Oncobiomix adds new IP to their portfolio of risk detection diagnostics.

"With Oncobiomix's AI powered microbiome risk profile platform, we are confident our partnership will yield tremendous results," said Bryan Ivory, Limmi President and Chief Technology Officer. "We are proud to help Oncobiomix enhance microbiome-based disease risk predictions, by sifting through the large genetic datasets and providing new AI models and insights that continuously learn and improve over time."

About Limmi

Founded in 2022, Limmi is an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data, turning them into actionable insights that make a difference in people's lives.

At Limmi, we utilize cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, enabling us to offer our customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, revolutionizing the way they manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

About Oncobiomix

Oncobiomix was founded in 2023 after a substantial breakthrough in a microbiome research study that has been collecting data for over 7 years. The microbiome startup is dedicated to early cancer detection and unlocking the microbiomes impact on disease. The inherent interest in the microbiome is that unlike our genetics, there is a potential to modify our microbiome. Lifestyle modification remains a major influence on disease including cancer risk. Oncobiomix is focused on creating microbiome-based biomarkers for cancer risk starting with prostate cancer.

SOURCE Limmi