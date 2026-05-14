Linc Housing and American Family Housing Open Linc's Fourth Project Homekey Community with 89 New Affordable and Supportive Apartments in Anaheim

Azure Provides Homes for People Who Have Experienced Homelessness or Were At Risk of Becoming Homeless

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linc Housing, a nonprofit developer of affordable and supportive housing, joined its development partner and service provider American Family Housing, Azure residents, officials from the City of Anaheim and other development partners to celebrate the completed renovation of Azure, an 89-home supportive housing community in Anaheim.

Linc Housing joined its development partner and service provider American Family Housing, Azure residents, officials from the City of Anaheim and other development partners to celebrate the completed renovation of Azure, an 89-home supportive housing community in Anaheim.

"We are thrilled to see yet another 87 permanent supportive homes open their doors to Californians in need thanks to the Governor's forward-thinking investment in Homekey," said Gustavo Velasquez, director, California Department of Housing and Community Development. "Azure offers its residents access to the services needed to support long-term stability and through its proximity to transit connects them to a world of opportunity."

Azure, named for the Azure butterfly – a symbol of transformation, rebirth and embracing change, is Linc's fourth and final Project Homekey development in the region. Homekey is an innovative statewide effort to create permanent, affordable homes by transforming underused properties into permanent affordable and supportive housing.

"Azure delivers on the promise of what is possible in Anaheim," said Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken. "This community offers the dignity of supportive housing with the empowerment of beautiful surroundings. A place to call home that also inspires cannot be underestimated in its power to transform lives and spaces."

The former 119-room Studio 6 Motel was first transformed into interim housing in 2022. The second phase of the development focused on renovating those rooms into 67 studios and 20 one-bedroom apartments. In addition to the new homes, Azure also features a community room, case management offices, a central courtyard, community garden and dog park.

"Project Homekey gave us a way to act with urgency, and the City of Anaheim made that urgency real," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO of Linc Housing. "Together, we converted a temporary solution into lasting housing that offers both stability and a path forward for the community's most vulnerable residents."

The new housing, located at 1251 N. Harbor Blvd. in Anaheim, was made possible through significant funding from the State of California's Project Homekey program and the City of Anaheim, along with additional support from the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program (HHIP) funded through CalOptima Health. Additional financing was provided by Capital One and Freddie Mac, with tax credit equity syndicated through Raymond James. Project-based rental assistance vouchers are provided by the Anaheim Housing Authority.

American Family Housing provides residents with wraparound services and case management to support them and ensure they thrive. Supportive services include mental and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources. Linc Housing's resident services team provides additional community building activities and other programs and workshops focused on health and well-being, workforce development, financial capability, and digital equity.

The transition from interim to permanent housing began in February 2024 with designs by Y&M Architects and construction by Sun Country Builders. All homes, which are currently 100% occupied, are for households at or below 30% of the area median income.

About Linc Housing

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,000 homes in 104 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit www.linchousing.org. To donate, visit www.linchousing.org/donate. To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing, LinkedIn Linc Housing and Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing.

SOURCE Linc Housing