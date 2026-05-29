Linc Housing Joins City Leaders to Celebrate the Start of Construction on 73 New Affordable Apartments in Long Beach for Families

Thrive Marks the Nonprofit's Seventh Housing Community in Its Hometown

LONG BEACH, Calif, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Linc Housing joined Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, Long Beach City Councilmember Kristina Duggan, other city leadership and development partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of Thrive, a 73-home affordable housing community in the Zaferia neighborhood for families and individuals earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income (AMI).

Nonprofit Linc Housing joined Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, Long Beach City Councilmember Kristina Duggan, other city leadership and development partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of Thrive, a 73-home affordable housing community in Long Beach.

"The new Thrive community creates more affordable homes near schools, parks, the library, and transit; helping reduce costs for working families while improving access to everyday resources and opportunity, ensuring the impact on families reflects the very name of the development," said Mayor Richardson. "By placing the community along a major transit corridor, we're creating a more connected, sustainable, and inclusive Long Beach where families of all income levels can continue to live and prosper."

Thrive, located at 4151 E. Fountain Street, will offer 21 three-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and 36 one-bedroom homes, including one on-site manager's unit. The community will serve a mixed population of families and individuals, with 25% of the homes designated for residents with disabilities.

"It is exciting to have worked with Linc Housing and the community to bring forward housing that reflects community voices and brings needed homes online," said Third District Councilmember Kristina Duggan. "Seventy-three families, including residents with disabilities, will have a home with easy access to a school, a library, and local businesses."

The development features a four-story, 50-unit building and a three-story, 23-unit building, with varied heights designed to fit within the context of the surrounding residential neighborhood. It transforms a previously landlocked site with a long-term vacant and dilapidated structure into a vibrant, connected community through coordinated planning of circulation and open space, in close collaboration with city agencies.

Drawing inspiration from local midcentury regionalism, the design includes resident-focused amenities such as on-site vehicle and bicycle parking, resident services space, a community room, a large courtyard with BBQs and play equipment, a dog run, and two outdoor decks, all in a 100% electric community with no reliance on gas infrastructure.

"Thrive reflects Linc Housing's long-term commitment to Long Beach, creating thoughtfully designed, service-enriched communities where families can put down roots and thrive," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO, Linc Housing. "This development brings much-needed affordable housing while strengthening connections to the surrounding neighborhood."

Thrive is financed through a combination of private financing from U.S. Bank and California Community Reinvestment Corporation as well as public financing from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Long Beach and Long Beach Community Investment Company. The community also has project-based vouchers from the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach.

The new community is in a high-opportunity neighborhood near local amenities including Bryant Elementary, several nearby grocery stores, Brewitt Neighborhood Library, Yee's Prescription Pharmacy, Kaiser Permanente, Joe Rodgers Field/Recreation Park, and numerous Long Beach Transit bus stops.

BAR Architects & Interiors designed Thrive, and United Building Company is the general contractor. The development should be completed in late 2027. Details about how to apply to live at the new community will be available closer to completion.

About Linc Housing

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,000 homes in 108 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs and local governments. For more information, visit www.linchousing.org. To donate, visit www.linchousing.org/donate. To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing, LinkedIn Linc Housing, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing.

SOURCE Linc Housing