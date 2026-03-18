Linc Housing Starts Construction on 64 Senior Affordable Apartments in Long Beach

Armory Arts Collective Will Be the Sixth Housing Community in the Nonprofit's Hometown

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Linc Housing announced the start of construction of Armory Arts Collective, a 64-home affordable housing community for seniors in Long Beach's East Village Arts District. The development will transform the long-vacant former Armory building through adaptive reuse and add five stories of new residential construction, delivering urgently needed housing for low-income seniors age 55 years and older earning between 30% and 70% of the area median income.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and City Councilmember Mary Zendejas joined Linc Housing and other city and community partners to mark the start of construction at Armory Arts Collective, a new affordable housing community in Long Beach for seniors.

"Developments like Armory Arts Collective show what's possible when we align housing production with equity, sustainability, and preservation," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "By reactivating a historic landmark and adding new density near transit, we're expanding affordable housing options for older adults on fixed incomes, while strengthening the long-term livability and economic resilience of the City of Long Beach. Armory Arts Collective reflects our commitment to ensuring that longtime residents can continue to age with dignity in the community they call home."

First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas said, "Together with the community we have taken an important step to address homelessness in the Downtown by breaking ground on the Armory Arts Collective, an affordable housing community for older adults on fixed incomes. This holistic development next to Gumbiner Park will transform the surrounding neighborhood by creating an elevated environment that feels engaging and safe through its design, marking a significant milestone in our dedication to responsible and community centered development with a focus on housing our most vulnerable communities. "

Armory Arts Collective will feature 56 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments, including a manager's unit. Half of the homes will be fully wheelchair accessible, and several will incorporate features to accommodate residents with hearing or visual impairments.

In addition to new housing, Linc will convert portions of the historic Armory into resident-focused amenities, including a community room, arts and crafts studio, health and wellness space and bicycle storage. Residents will also have access to a landscaped courtyard and outdoor deck designed to foster connection and community. A resident services coordinator will bring programs and activities to the community spaces.

"Armory Arts Collective demonstrates how we can preserve Long Beach's historic legacy while delivering high-quality, affordable homes for seniors who are increasingly priced out of the communities they helped build," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO, Linc Housing. "By reactivating this site in the heart of the East Village Arts District, we're blending history, housing and community investment in one landmark location, advancing Linc's mission to build inclusive communities where people can thrive."

Gene Rascon of the Historic St. Anthony Neighborhood Association added, "Our community has been looking forward to the activation and revitalization of a long-vacant neighborhood historic landmark. We are looking forward to the positive presence of Linc's senior residents bringing additional 'eyes on the street.' We also welcome a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure neighborhood, including the adjacent Gumbiner Park, an important downtown neighborhood cultural and recreational resource for local families, as well as for the nearby art institutions and schools."

Originally constructed in 1930 and encompassing approximately 26,500 square feet, the Armory served the state for nearly nine decades before it was decommissioned in 2018. The redevelopment will retain and restore the building's 1930s Art Deco architectural character. Linc plans to pursue a historic landmark designation for the original Armory structure.

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources, including $6.5 million from Long Beach Community Investment Company, a $5.2-million loan from the City of Long Beach, $6.2 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development's Multifamily Housing Program and Infill Infrastructure Grant program, tax credit equity from Bank of America, and additional grant support from Josephine S. Gumbiner Foundation and Wells Fargo Foundation. Project-based rental vouchers will be provided by the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach.

Armory Arts Collective, due to be completed winter 2027, was designed by Studio One Eleven, with Howard CDM as consultant, and the general contractor is Walton Construction, Inc. Both the new and adaptive reuse buildings are pursuing Green Point Rated certification, a green program administered by Build It Green. Information about apartment availability and the application process will be released closer to completion.

About Linc Housing

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,000 homes in 102 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit www.linchousing.org. To donate, visit www.linchousing.org/donate. To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing, LinkedIn Linc Housing and Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing.

SOURCE Linc Housing