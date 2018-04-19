Lincoln and sbe Collaborate, Offering Guests Access to Navigator, Continental

"At sbe, we take hospitality one step further by creating destinations and curating memorable moments through our award-winning culinary and entertainment experiences. This strategic brand partnership with Lincoln is one of many to come in 2018 as we continue to collaborate with forward-thinking and like-minded companies," says Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe.

Michele Caniato, chief brand officer, sbe, adds: "We're extremely proud to be working with Lincoln as our official automotive partner in the U.S. Lincoln is renowned for its commitment to design, innovation and technology – values that are shared by sbe and align completely with the expectations our guests have when they stay with us."

Guests will have access to Lincoln Black Label Navigators and Continentals at eight sbe properties: SLS Beverly Hills, SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, Delano South Beach, Mondrian Los Angeles, Hudson Hotel and the soon-to-open SLS LUX Brickell and Hyde Hotel and Residences Midtown in Miami.

At Delano South Beach and SLS South Beach, guests can indulge in "The Suite Life by sbe," a personalized luxury program that offers best-in-class accommodations, VIP access to more than 20 culinary and entertainment venues, a yacht cruise as well as priority access to Lincoln house cars.

"At Lincoln, we are focused on creating personalized experiences. We know sbe is at the forefront of hospitality and is constantly raising the bar on lifestyle, which makes this collaboration the perfect next step for us," says John Emmert, group marketing manager for The Lincoln Motor Company.

Hospitality is an ideal platform to raise awareness of the brand. By forming strategic alliances with prestigious hotels in key luxury markets – like sbe - Lincoln is able to introduce its vehicles to potential new clients and also familiarize them with its emphasis on warm, human, personalized experiences.

"Our clients value new experiences," says Emmert. "They enjoy travel and fine dining. Lincoln's engagement in the hospitality space allows us to work with others who share that passion of connecting with clients as we do."

sbe continually strives to be a leading force in creating the ultimate 360-degree guest experience. It has, in recent years, developed an extensive luxury partnership program as part of its overall brand offering.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

About The Lincoln Motor Company

The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln

sbe Media Contact:

Jenna Heinz

Director of Communications

press@sbe.com

The Lincoln Motor Company Media Contact:

Angie Kozleski

313.323.1984

akozlesk@lincoln.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lincoln-and-sbe-collaborate-offering-guests-access-to-navigator-continental-300633155.html

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

http://www.sbe.com

